‘Incredible to see his development over the last 25 years’: Michael Vaughan retweets an old picture to laud Joe Root

England captain Joe Root has been in a rich vein of forms lately. He may have faltered against New Zealand at home a couple of months ago but massive a dynamic comeback against India in the ongoing 5-match Test series. With three centuries already in three matches, he is currently the leading run-scorer of the competition with 507 runs, averaging 126.75.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on Root’s growth as a cricketer. The former took to Twitter and retweeted an old picture in which he could be seen presenting an award to 10-year-old Root.

“Incredible to see his development over the last 25 years,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Incredible to see his development over the last 25 yrs … 👍👍 https://t.co/03XfAcCPDT — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 29, 2021

ALSO READ | ‘He doesn’t have technique to succeed...’: Butt names India batter whose defensive mechanism ‘isn’t strong' for Tests

On Saturday, Root surpassed Vaughan to become England’s most successful Test captain after defeating India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series 1-1. This was 27th win for the Three Lions in the longest format of the game, whereas Vaughan had led England to victory in 26 Tests.

Root is also the leading runs-scorer in Test cricket in 2021. With six centuries and a half-century, he has scored 1,398 runs this year so far. He is just 83 runs away from shattering Vaughan's record of most Test runs (1481) by an English batsman in a calendar year, set in 2002.

The fourth Test will kickstart on September 2 at Kennington Oval, London.