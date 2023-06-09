India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: AUS lead by 296 runs at Stumps
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: Runs were hard to come by for Australia but they continue to be well ahead in the match.
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 3 Highlights: India were saved the blushes somewhat on Day 3 thanks to a valiant seventh wicket stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. The pair put up 109 runs off 145 balls and ensured that India lost just one wicket in the first session. However, the stand didn't survive too long in the second session with Ajinkya Rahane falling to Pat Cummins on 89 thanks to a sensational catch at gully by Cameron Green. Thakur fought on and reached a half century before falling on 51 to Green. India were eventually all out for 296 and Australia took a first innings lead of 173 runs. David Warner then fell early as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami came in all guns blazing. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then survived the 11-over burst before Tea and Australia were 23/1 at the end of the session. Khawaja fell soon after resumption after which Steve Smith came in and switched gears for Australia. He and Labuschagne put up 62 runs for the third wicket and seemed to have completely shut down any chances for India when Smith suddenly went for a big heave against Jadeja and perished. Travis Head also fell to Ravindra Jadeja without scoring too many. Cameron Green and Labuschagne then saw Australia through to Stumps. They continue to be firmly in control at the end of the day despite runs being hard to come by. Australia are 123/4 and lead by 296 runs.
- Jun 09, 2023 10:33 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: STUMPS! Australia 123/4 in 44 overs, lead by 296 runs
Australia are 296 ahead but not as far as ahead as they could have been. Runs haven't exactly been easy to come by. Smith and Head tried to up the ante and ended up falling to Jadeja while Labuschagne and Green then decided to drop anchor. Labuschagne ends the day on 41 off 118, Green on 7 off 27. Green did get a thick inside edge off the second last ball of the last over of the day bowled by Shami and the ball just missed leg stump.
- Jun 09, 2023 10:26 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Over rate issues
Both sides have been pretty poor in this department and it looks like we could lose about 18 to 20 overs by the end of this day over all in this Test. It has been some pulsating Test cricket on display but the match referee is sure to take cognisanze here.
- Jun 09, 2023 10:12 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Australia 116/4, lead by 289 runs
Labuschagne on 36 off 108, Green on 5 off 7. Jadeja has just bowled his ninth while Siraj has been taken off for Shami.
- Jun 09, 2023 10:00 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: OUT! This time Head is gone
Head hits it straight back to Jadeja and he falls just two balls after getting a lifeline. Jadeja tosses it up, Head goes for a big cover drive and ends up miscuing it.
Head c & b Jadeja 18 (27), Australia 111/4
- Jun 09, 2023 09:59 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: DROPPED AND SIX!
Umesh Yadav makes a complete meal of it. Head slog sweeps and it is going straight to Umesh at the ropes. But it bounces out of his hands and over the ropes.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:53 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: 35 overs gone, Australia 104/3
Head living quite dangerously against Jadeja. He left the fourth ball of the 35th and that ripped in from the footmarks and flew over off stump. Lived to fight another day. He is on 11 off 19, Labuschagne on 36 off 99.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:45 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: SIX! And no ball!
Head hooks Siraj's third delivery just over fine leg and Siraj is asking that fielder why he wasn't right at the boundary. It would have been a chance had he been in that position but in the end, it doesn't matter because Siraj had overstepped.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:42 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Australia 90/3 in 33 overs, lead by 263
Jadeja all over Head in that 33rd over. The ball spat up on him off the third delivery, then the fourth beat him on the inside edge. His drive off the fifth was miscued back to the bowler.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:31 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: GONE! SMITH FALLS!
Well, where did that come from. Smith skips down the track and goes for a big heave off the first ball of that over. Jadeja sees it and goes shorter and wider, Smith skies it straight to cover. What a big wicket that is.
Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 (47), Australia 86/3 in 30.1 overs
- Jun 09, 2023 09:28 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Australia 86/2 in 30 overs
Labuschagne left on all fours with a good length delivery from Thakur nipping into him. The stand between these two is on 62.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:23 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Australia lead by 259 runs
Labuschagne on 35 off 82, Smith on 34 off 46. Australia are 86/2 and absolutely cruising now.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:13 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: EDGED AND FOUR!
Fourth ball of the 27th by Jadeja to Smith, turns from a length and takes the edge but it falls short of slip and goes behind to the boundary.
- Jun 09, 2023 09:04 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Australia 68/2 in 24 overs
Smith on 20 off 33, Labuschagne on 31 off 65 and Australia are 241 runs ahead. Real grind ahead now for India, the ball is no longer new and there is little help coming from the pitch. Smith and Labuschagne cruising along. It has been quite a while since either of these batters have been challenged, in fact Smith has never really been challenged.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:59 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR! Labuschagne welcomes Thakur
Shardul Thakur brought into the attack and his first ball is a nice medium pace short ball at Labuschagne's hips. The Australian pulls and collects four from that freebie.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:58 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Australia 62/2 in 23 overs
Ravindra Jadeja brought in for the first time and he goes through his over in less than a minute. Labuschagne is on 26 off 60 and Smith is on 19 off 32.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:53 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR! Glorious from Labuschagne
Siraj goes too full for the fourth ball of the 22nd, Labuschagne leans all the way forward and nails the cover drive.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:50 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Pure chaos out there!
Not from a cricket perspective, there is a gentleman wearing a red shirt behind the sight screen and Steve Smith is having none of it. He asks for that man to move from there, the man seems to be stubborn himself. Umpire Richard Illingworth makes the praying gesture with his hands towards him, asking him to please move. Finally the man is led away by one of the stadium staff.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:47 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: 20 overs done, Australia 51/2
So India have a target of 52 to chase. How they wish that could be true at the moment. But the reality is that Australia are 224 runs ahead and Smith and Labuschagne are now looking quite comfortable.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:36 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Australia 46/2, lead by 219
Labuschagne on 16 off 49, Smith on 13 off as many. Siraj was brought back into the attack to replace Shami with Umesh continuing from the other end.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:27 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR!
The run rate has picked up now. Shami goes too full and straight and Labuschagne drives to the eight of mid-on.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:23 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: FOUR! Smith making his intent clear
Short from Shami but instead of defending or ducking underneath it, which is what Labuschagne and Khawaja have been doing all session, Smith dismisses it from his presence with a pull shot. He has raced to 7 off 2 here.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:21 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR!
Poor one from Umesh, he gets a wicket off the first ball and then strays on to the pads with a full slip cordon present for the third. Labuschagne tucks that away fine. Rohit Sharma understandably not happy with that.
- Jun 09, 2023 08:18 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: OUT! Umesh gets Khawaja!
Khawaja takes a waft at a full delivery outside off, he only gets an edge to the wicketkeeper. India banking on this strange approach from Australia. They have been extremely defensive despite the huge lead that they have.
Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 (39), Australia 24/2
- Jun 09, 2023 08:01 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Last session to get extended again
There are still 45 overs left in the day and so this will be another two and a hour final session. The Indians are in their huddle as the Australians walk out.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:42 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: TEA! Australia 23/1, lead by 196
India continue to have the momentum despite the fact that Australia are 193 runs ahead. How relieved would they be that they have this cushion that was provided by their batters over the course of Day 1 and Day 2. Despite the good work, it remains a major uphill struggle for India to turn it around a win for them continues to look improbable.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:34 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Siraj hits Labuschagne!
And then gets right in his face with a smile. Good length delivery rears up and raps Labuschagne on the glove, he throws the bat away and waves his bat around but manages to return Siraj's stare as well.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:26 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR! Brilliant from Khawaja
Khawaja pulls Siraj fifth ball of the eighth, goes past square leg to the boundary.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:22 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Australia 12/1 in 7 overs
Well there was almost another run out off the second ball of that over. This thime the roles were reversed, Khawaja was at the non-striker's end and sent Labuschagne back. There was arguably an easy single there and so Labuschagne won't be too happy with that call.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:15 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Australia get away with a mix-up!
Length ball from Siraj for the third delivery of the sixth, Labuschagne taps wide of third man where Gill puts in a full length dive and stops it. Labuschagne comes a couple of steps down before trying to send Khawaja back but the latter is already at his end of the pitch! Gill, though throws at the striker's end and so Labuschagne has time to reach the crease.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:12 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Australia 5/1 in 5 overs
Shami and Siraj making the Aussies duck and weave at the moment. Khawaja is on 3 off 19, Labuschagne is on none off 3.
- Jun 09, 2023 07:01 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: GONE! Siraj gets Warner
Warner nicks the third ball of the fourth over behind and someone has to wake Marnus up! It's time for him to come out to bat. He was snoring away with his pads on leaning back on his chair at the balcony up until that wicket fell. Warner rooted to the top spot as he hangs his bat out at the back of a length delivery, outside edge to the wicketkeeper who takes a brilliant catch.
Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 (8), Australia 2/1
- Jun 09, 2023 06:50 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Shardul Thakur and Don Bradman in the same bracket
Forget about comparisons with Ian "Beefy" Botham, Thakur has equalled The Don himself today. This was his third consecutive half century at The Oval and he is only the second man to do so since Bradman.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:49 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Australia 1/0 & 469
Just the one run off the first over by Shami and that got Usman Khawaja off a pair.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:41 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Australia still well ahead
It had been a brilliant fightback from India's lower order but a 173-run lead on this pitch is gigantic. Australia are still well ahead and it is pretty safe to say that a win is pretty much impossible for India in normal Test match terms. But this is the "ultimate Test", wonder if some miracles are in store. For now, Australia effectively start their second innings on 173/0.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:33 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: India 296 all out, Australia lead by 173 runs
This Australia do take the last wicket successfully. Starc with a bouncer going down leg, Shami goes for a big pull shot. He ends up gloving it to the wicketkeeper.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:28 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Siraj reverses an LBW decision!
Scenes here! The Australians were walking off the field, they thought Green got Siraj. Yorker that rapped Siraj on the pads, big appeal from the Aussies and the umpire raises his finger. Siraj reviews immediately but the Aussies almost ignore that, that's how confident they were of this being out. As it turns out, there was a little nick! The Aussies have to run back! Warner and Khawaja even had started getting their pads on. Hilarious scenes.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:25 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: OUT! That's it for Thakur
Thakur goes for a big mow down the ground. Gets a slight outside edge on it and it flies to the wicketkeeper for a regulation catch.
Thakur c Carey b Green 51 (109), India 294/9
- Jun 09, 2023 06:20 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR! Fifty for Thakur!
Fourth Test half century for Shardul Thakur, another one that has come at a time when India were down and out. He copped a blow on the body off the previous ball of that over, then drives the last ball past mid-off to the boundary. This has been a colossal innings from the fast bowling all-rounder, he has been part of some famous Indian wins over the last few years with the bat and this is another one of those innings.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:18 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR! Beauty from Thakur!
Third ball of the 68th from Cummins, he overpitches and Thakur straight drives the ball right past the bowler to the boundary.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:14 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
It is off an inside edge and it misses the stumps to go to the boundary but Shami won't care about any of that. He will tell you that he hit back to back fours off a bowler against whom the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara struggled to get a single run off.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:13 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR! Shami is in the house!
Boland overpitches the third ball of the 67th and Shami sends it past the bowler to the boundary. He did get a valiant half century in India's 2021 tour of England remember.
- Jun 09, 2023 06:08 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: BOWLED! Right after India avoid the follow-on
Cummins pitches that at a length, maybe a hint of movement away and it is too good for Umesh. Hits the top of off.
Umesh Yadav b Cummins 5 (11), India 271/8 in 65.5 overs
- Jun 09, 2023 06:04 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: India 266/7 in 65 overs
India three runs away from avoiding the follow on now. It has quietened down since Rahane's dismissal but India would hope that they can survive as long as possible in this session.
- Jun 09, 2023 05:50 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: OUT! WHAT A CATCH, RAHANE GOES!
Oh that's a catch for the ages at gully from Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane won't get his 13th Test century. Short of a length from Cummins for the last ball of the 62nd. Rahane takes a waft, thick outside edge and it darts to the right of gully. Green has almost no reaction time, sticks out his right hand and the ball sticks. He had dropped an absolute sitter and now he takes a ripper. Ah, Test cricket. Rahane gets applause as he walks off, the partnership between him and Thakur ends on 109 off 145.
Rahane c Green b Cummins 89 (129), India 261/7 in 62 overs
- Jun 09, 2023 05:47 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Maiden to start the session
Rahane remains on 89 and India remain on 260/6 at the end of that over.
- Jun 09, 2023 05:39 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: The players return
Here are Rahane and Thakur, the Indian support cheering for them as they make their way out. The Australians walk in as well after a brief huddle. Rahane 11 runs away from a century, Boland will bowl the first over of the session.
- Jun 09, 2023 05:28 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: "Gutsy" Rahane strikes again
Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Rahane at the break. “Ajinkya Rahane has got character and guts, he's not someone who lets it go easily. He is a champion player, and once again he showed it today,” he said on Star Sports.
- Jun 09, 2023 05:02 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: LUNCH! India 260/6, trail Australia by 209 runs
Cummins lost his head a bit there, boots the ball to slip after the last delivery of that session. Australia collectively seemed to lose it really in that over and so they will be glad that this session is over. It has been India's through and through solely because of this extraordinarilt gutsy partnership from Rahane and Thakur. They have both been peppered by the Aussie pacers, particularly Cummins, but they stood strong. Eventually, the rub of the green also went their way with Australia dropping catches at slip and Cummins overstepping yet again after getting a batter out LBW. Rahane is on 89 off 122, Thakur on 36 off 83, the partnership between the pair is on 108 off 133.
- Jun 09, 2023 05:00 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: And now Australia lose a review
When it rains it pours. Fifth ball of that over flies past Thakur's outside edge. Carey and Smith at first slip wanted Cummins to review it, Warner at second slip wasn't interested. Neither was Cummins really but he goes for it. Flat line as the ball passed bat.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: NO BALL! Decision reversed!
AGAIN! Rahane was on 17 yesterday when Cummins had got him off a no ball. Now replays show that the Australian captain had overstepped here as well. And just to put salt and chilli powder on wounds, replays further show that the umpire's call would have been held up, as was the case with Rahane yesterday.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Thakur given LBW but he reviews!
Well then this is a big moment, Fourth ball of the 60th from Cummins, Thakur reviewed that immediately as he set off for the single.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:54 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: FOUR! India 259/6 in 59 overs
Fantastic square drive from Rahane. India trail by 210 runs now, Rahane on 89 off 122, Thakur on 36 off 77. Rahane now just 11 runs away from a Test century on his return to the team after being dropped.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: FOUR! Rahane brings up the 100-run stand
Rahane moves to 85 off 120, Thakur on 36 off 76. India are now 255/6 in 58.4 overs and trail by 214 runs. A back foot punch through point from Rahane off Lyon.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:47 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR! Thakur takes on Cummins
There is the bad ball from Cummins that Thakur was waiting for. He has been peppered everywhere by the Australian captain and now he gets that juicy half volley on the pads. Thakur tucks it away.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:44 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: FOUR! Off the first ball of the day from Lyon
Rahane welcomes Lyon with a wonderful drive through cover-point. It was a half-volley from Lyon and Rahane is not going to miss out on those. What an innings this is from Rahane on his return to the Indian team.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:40 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: EDGED AND DROPPED!
Some luck there for Rahane and it wasn't the easiest of chances. But that should have been taken by either Carey or Warner at first slip. Full from Cummins, a little bit of an away movement. Rahane drives at it, outside edge and Warner seemed to be put off by a slight movement towards the trajectory of the ball that Carey made. He stuck out his left hand after Carey pulled out and stood no chance really. Rahane has enjoyed his fair share of luck today.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:36 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: 5000 Test runs for Rahane
He is just the 13th Indian batter to get to that mark. Cover drive that is stopped before it reached the boundary by Cummins.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:29 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: FOUR!
Thakur cracks the fifth ball of the 54th from Starc over point. One bounce four. He gets a single off the next ball and Thakur goes to 29 off 60, Rahane on 68 off 107, India 229/6.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:25 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: India 223/6, trail by 246
Partnership between Rahane and Thakur on 70 off 88 which officially makes it India's best of this Test. Rahane on 67 off 106, Thakur on 24 off 55. It's Green and Starc who are alternating now. Wonder when Australia will bring in their GOAT.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:12 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR! Smashed by Thakur
Fifth ball of the 50th over by Starc, overpitched and Thakur crashes a drive through the off side. What a shot that is.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:04 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: India 209/6, trail by 260 runs
Partnership between Rahane and Thakur is on 57 off 65. Rahane has moved to 62 off 98, Thakur, who cleanly let go of the last ball of that over, is on 16 off 39.
- Jun 09, 2023 04:02 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Back to back fours! Sumptuous from Rahane!
- Jun 09, 2023 04:01 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR! Rahane takes a slash
And the top edge flies over slips. There was a big shout for LBW off the previous ball that the umpire turned down. Cummins went upstairs and it was umpire's call that was held up.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:58 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: 200 up for India!
Thakur with a single off the first ball of the 49th in which Cameron Green is introduced. 200 looked a long way away when India were 71/4 and even 142/5 yesterday. Well, let's face it, it looked far away when Bharat fell earlier today as well. Some old fashioned khadoos cricket here from the Mumbai pair of Rahane and Thakur.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:51 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: India 196/6 in 47 overs, trail by 273 runs
An encouraging passage of play for India. The partnership between Rahane and Thakur is on 44 off 53. Rahane is on 52 off 92, Thakur on 13 off 33. Thakur gets his finger looked at after the 47th over. Australia have gone with Boland and Cummins since the start of the day but now Starc comes in to replace the latter.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:46 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: SIX! Rahane brings up fifty in style
Ajinkya Rahane gave a little glimpse of what he had been doing with CSK in the 2023 IPL out of nowhere. Last ball of the 46th from Cummins and Rahane pulls it away long leg for a giant six. He gets to his 26th fifty in Tests, it has come in 92 balls and it is worth its value in gold for India. What a player.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:41 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: India 178/6 in 45 overs
You wouldn't want to be an Indian batter out there at the Oval at the moment. Boland and Cummins are making Thakur and Rahane see some stars. Particularly Cummins on Thakur. Boland bowled the 45th and the last ball was edged by Rahane just short of gully. The 'just' has to emphasised here because it was a matter of millimetres.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:34 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: DROPPED!
Green has dropped a sitter at gully. Cummins's second ball off the 44th, takes Thakur's edge and it is in and out of Green's hands.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:33 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: FOUR!
Fifth ball of the 43rd from Boland, Rahane guides it between gully and point for a boundary.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:27 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: Cummins continues his onslaught
Thakur somehow survives that test from Cummins without getting out, or knocked out for that matter. After he got treatment, the fourth ball is lasered in on his gloves by the relentless Australian captain. Then Thakur middles a defensive shot and gets a lot of applause from the crowd before getting beaten on the outside edge off the last. Thakur was playing a few shots before this but Cummins has now forced him to wear an arm guard on his back forearm and a lot of blunt trauma to remember.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:22 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: Cummins hits Thakur again!
Off the very next ball, on the forearm again and this time, understandably, Thakur is in much more pain. He throws his right hand glove off immediately. Relentless and ruthless.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:20 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: Treatment for Thakur
Once again, it is Cummins who is causing an Indian batter some pain. Shot of a length, seams away, it squares Thakur up and it hits him on the forearm. The physio is out there.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:16 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: FOUR!
Off the fifth ball of the 41st after the fourth went for four byes so a couple of good deliveries for India. Thakur got an edge to a length delivery outside off from Boland, it goes wide of slips to the boundary. India 166/6, trail Australia by 303 runs.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:07 PM IST
WTC Final 2023 Live score: India 154/6 in 39 overs
Well Thakur was pretty much dropped off the last ball of that over, he edged and Usman Khawaja just about got a hand to the ball above him at third slip.
- Jun 09, 2023 03:02 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live: BOWLED HIM!
Top of off second ball of the day. Bharat doesn't even last a single delivery on Day 3, Boland you beauty! Sends it in at a length seaming in, Bharat is squared up, the ball creeps in between bat and pads and rattles the stump.
Bharat b Boland 5 (15), India 152/6 in 38.2 overs
- Jun 09, 2023 02:59 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3 Live: The players are out!
Right time to get down to the cricket. KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for India, Scott Boland will bowl the first over of the day. Buckle up folks, there will be a lot of action in this first hour.
- Jun 09, 2023 02:47 PM IST
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 3 Live score: The weather and pitch
It is very un-English conditions, in the way that there are clear blue skies above the Oval and the sun is beating down on the pitch, which is just brilliant for Australia with runs on board. There will be more cracks on the pitch with the deterioration that comes with the heat.
- Jun 09, 2023 02:33 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live score: What India can do from here
Hope. That is all India can do. Hope, and make Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat believe that they can hold their bat up against the Australian bowlers even if they fling grenades at them. India need some hard-nosed Test cricket batting from Rahane and Bharat here. Either that or they fling their bat at it Bazzball style and hope it sticks but the likelihood of that coming off against Boland, Cummins and Co. is rather negligible. India need Rahane and Bharat to survive the first hour. Then they need them to survive the next hour, and so on and so forth. On a deteriorating pitch, that is much, much easier said than done.
- Jun 09, 2023 02:22 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 WTC Final: Jadeja's mini-fightback
Ravindra Jadeja's counter-attacking knock is what is responsible for a huge chunk of India's current score. The all-rounder scored 48 runs in 51 balls, hitting seven fours and one six, before falling prey to the wiles of Nathan Lyon.
- Jun 09, 2023 02:01 PM IST
IND vs AUS Day 3 Live score: Smith in England
Steve Smith's last nine Test innings in England are a sight to behold. His scores have been 143, 144, 142, 92, 211, 82, 80, 23 and 121. Eight half centuries, five centuries and an average of 115.33.
- Jun 09, 2023 01:36 PM IST
WTC Final Day 3 Live score: Ponting a fan of Siraj
Siraj took four wickets in the Australian innings and has been one of the few brights lights for India in this Test thus far. The fast bowler was at his usual feisty self, particularly in a little passage of play against Steve Smith where he threw the ball angrily at the general area behind the striker's end after the batter pulled out a la Mitchell Johnson vs Kevin Pietersen 2013 Boxing Day Test. This is what Ricky Ponting had to say about Siraj.
"Maybe sometimes he gets carried away and goes a little bit over the top, but you need those guys in your side when things aren't going well. He was the one today who said I am going to be the guy that is going to turn things around and what I loved was that his pace didn't drop at all during the whole innings," Ponting told International Cricket Council (ICC). "From the first ball yesterday morning until late this afternoon, his pace was hovering around that 86 or 87-mile-and-hour mark and that says a lot about a great attitude," he added.
- Jun 09, 2023 01:27 PM IST
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3 Live score: Kohli was out to a short ball?
Well it looked to everyone that the delivery that got Kohli out off Starc had reared up from a good length but Sanjay Manjrekar apparently something different on the pitch map.
“A lot was being said about the ball but I looked at the pitch map and the ball had actually pitched halfway. That's a short ball and if you see Virat Kohli, that is the problem I have had with him the last couple of years. He is on the front foot no matter what. That ball is halfway down the pitch. It is a snorter if the ball is up from good length where most batters get out on the front foot. That is why I have become a proponent of the back foot play. If you see his reaction, he has gone on the front foot. Once the ball rears up while you are on the front foot, you have got no chance,” he said on ESPNCricinfo.
- Jun 09, 2023 01:18 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 WTC Final: Rahane's close call
It was in the 22nd over of the Indian innings that a turning point of sorts came in Rahane's stay in the middle. Until then, the former India vice-captain was looking fluid and aggressive but then came a big LBW appeal from Pat Cummins and Australia. The umpire nodded his head and raised his finger and it looked like India's last hope of putting up a real challenge with the bat was extinguished. Rahane took the review but it wasn't the confident kind that batters take when they know they have edged it and to the naked eye, he was dead for all money. But what does the naked eye know nowadays about front foot no balls. Both the camera angles available for the third umpire was somewhat obscured by either the non-striker or Marnus Labuschagne but the first replay showed clear enough visual proof. The Australian captain had overstepped and had to bowl the last ball of the 22nd over again. It was later shown that had his foot been behind the line, further replays would have held up umpire's call and Rahane would have been gone. Cummins followed that up with a length ball angling into the stumps that smacked Rahane on the finger. It would be 24 balls before he would score another run after that.
- Jun 09, 2023 12:59 PM IST
WTC Final, India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3: Boland the key for Australia
Most of the Indian fans rejoiced when Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the WTC final due to a side strain but those who knew about his replacement - Scott Boland - didn't. Boland, a workhorse for Victoria in domestic cricket, has had a terrific start to his Test career and he was always going to be a tough challenge for any batting unit because of the constant questions he asks with his nagging line and length. He will once again be one of Australia's main weapons on Day 3 and also in the second innings.
- Jun 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST
India vs Australia Live Score, Day 3 WTC Final: Save the follow on
Let's face it! India would do well if they save the follow-on from here on. They still need 119 runs to do that with only five wickets in hand and the less said about India's lower-order in overseas conditions the better it is. This is not to say Australia will make India bat again if they fail to reach 270 but it will be a psychological boost for the Rohit Sharma-led side if they save the follow-on. In order to do that, Rahane and Bharat will have to bat out of their skins.
- Jun 09, 2023 12:28 PM IST
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: Rahane's finger injury a worry
Ajinkya Rahane looked in sublime touch till he was hit on the forefinger by a Pat Cummins delivery which raised from the length. Rahane took a fair bit of time to get over that as the physios treated him in the middle. Since then, Rahane went into a shell. He decided to bat out the day instead of going for the runs like Jadeja did. India would be hoping that the injury is not serious and Rahane can bat at his absolute best today.
- Jun 09, 2023 11:59 AM IST
India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Live: The Scott Boland remark that could make Rahane, Bharat worry
"We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow," he said at the end of Day 2.
- Jun 09, 2023 11:48 AM IST
India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Live Updates: Steve Smith on Pat Cummins bowling four no balls
“I'm not sure. That's a question for him I suppose. I'm not looking at his front foot. But yeah, obviously that hurt. No balls are costly and you want your bowlers behind the line as much as possible and yeah jinx is still out there, so yeah, no balls are never good”
- Jun 09, 2023 11:41 AM IST
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: Australia's bowling show so far
All the five bowlers of Australia picked a wicket each on Day 2 to give their side the edge in final. They could have gotten a sixth as well when Cummins dismissed Rahane in the 22nd over with the India batter on 17. But he survived on reviewing it as Cummins had overstepped. In fact, Australia bowled five no balls on Thursday, four of them were from Cummins.
- Jun 09, 2023 11:37 AM IST
IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Day 3 Live: India's batting show so far
Rohit Sharma and Shuban Gill started on a promising note before Aussie skipper Pat Cummins drew first blood with the dsimissal of his India counterpart for just 15. Scott Boland then left Gill stupefied athe crease an over later with a stunning delivery. Cameron Green bowled the exact same delivery to Pujara and the result was same. Shortly after Pujara's departure, Mitchell Starc delivered a beast of a ball to dimiss Virat Kohli as India's top order managed just 71 runs for four wickets in 18.2 overs.
Jadeja and Rahane then looked to revive India and they did with a 73-run stand before Lyon dismissed the former with a stunning delivery at the close of day.
- Jun 09, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Kennigton Oval where India's Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat will aim to reduce the first-innings gap against Australia.