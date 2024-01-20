India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch IND vs BAN U19 WC game on TV and online

India are the most successful team in the history of the men's Under-19 World Cup and some of the greatest stars of the team in the last two decades have cut their teeth in the tournament. Now, a new Indian team led by Uday Saharan are out to defend their title and extend their tally to six wins when they take on Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2024 tournament in South Africa. A new Indian team led by Uday Saharan are out to defend their title(ECB)

Placed in Group A, the five-time winners will begin their campaign against the Asian rivals at the Manguang Oval before they head into the other group fixtures against Ireland and the USA. Having won their first trophy in 2002 under Mohammad Kaif, Indian teams have have since gone on to win the U-19 World Cup in 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

The event, which was moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa in a late adjustment by the ICC, features four groups of as many teams each. The top three teams in each group will qualify for the Super Sixes, followed by the semifinals on February 6 and 8 with the final to be played at Benoni on February 11.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details, U19 World Cup 2024:

When will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will take place on January 20.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Toss to take place at 1 PM.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match on television in India?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports

Where can we live stream the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar.

India squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish(w), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Bangladesh squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Adil Bin Siddik, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Wasi Siddiquee, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Ashrafuzzaman Boranno