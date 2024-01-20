close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch IND vs BAN U19 WC game on TV and online

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch IND vs BAN U19 WC game on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 20, 2024 06:31 AM IST

IND vs BAN Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: India are the record winners and will be looking to make a good start to their title defence.

India are the most successful team in the history of the men's Under-19 World Cup and some of the greatest stars of the team in the last two decades have cut their teeth in the tournament. Now, a new Indian team led by Uday Saharan are out to defend their title and extend their tally to six wins when they take on Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2024 tournament in South Africa.

A new Indian team led by Uday Saharan are out to defend their title(ECB)
A new Indian team led by Uday Saharan are out to defend their title(ECB)

Placed in Group A, the five-time winners will begin their campaign against the Asian rivals at the Manguang Oval before they head into the other group fixtures against Ireland and the USA. Having won their first trophy in 2002 under Mohammad Kaif, Indian teams have have since gone on to win the U-19 World Cup in 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Under-19 World Cup: The hunt begins for India's next Virat Kohli

The event, which was moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa in a late adjustment by the ICC, features four groups of as many teams each. The top three teams in each group will qualify for the Super Sixes, followed by the semifinals on February 6 and 8 with the final to be played at Benoni on February 11.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details, U19 World Cup 2024:

When will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will take place on January 20.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. Toss to take place at 1 PM.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match on television in India?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports

Where can we live stream the India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar.

India squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish(w), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

Bangladesh squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Adil Bin Siddik, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Wasi Siddiquee, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Ashrafuzzaman Boranno

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On