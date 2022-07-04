IND vs ENG: After world record with bat, Bumrah goes past India star for massive bowling feat during Edgbaston Test

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah has enjoyed an excellent start to his captaincy spell in world cricket. The fast bowler, who was named the skipper after Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19, dived to his left and grabbed a stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes (25) on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. It was the latest addition to his endeavour comprising the batting onslaught against Stuart Broad, who ended up conceding 35 – the most expensive in Test history. (Watch: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow using Tim Southee’s name)

Tailender Bumrah, batting at No. 10 and facing the new ball, hammered Broad for 29 in the eventful over. Broad's six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six. The English pacer sent down a wide that gifted five runs to India and also bowled a no-ball that Bumrah top-edged for a six.

Bumrah then returned to his primary role – spearheading the Indian bowling unit. He removed England's top three, leaving them tottering at 44 for three, to set a new record for most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in a series in England. With 21 wickets in the five-match series that started last year, the Indian quick surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had picked up 19 during a five-match series in 2014.

The third on the list is Zaheer Khan with 18 wickets in the three-Test series in England in 2007. Ishant Sharma claims the fourth spot with 18 wickets in the 2018 season, followed by leg-spinner Subhash Gupte, who had picked up 17 wickets during a five-game series back in 1959.

Bumrah returned 3/68 in 19 overs, while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked up four and two wickets respectively to put India in the pole position. For England, Jonny Bairstow hit his third hundred in successive Tests but the hosts were eventually dismissed for 284 in reply to India's first-innings 416, a deficit of 132 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara then produced his trademark gritty fifty, helping India reach 125/3 at stumps. The seasoned Test batter hit 50 not out off 139 balls, including seven fours, with Rishabh Pant, who also remained unbeaten on 30 at the close of play.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his first overseas Test century, lauded Bumrah's heroics with the bat and said the fast bowler's inning was no fluke.

"Whenever Bumrah bats in the nets he takes it seriously," he told reporters. "It is not like when he bats he has a casual approach, he puts a price on his wicket."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said what he saw from Bumrah was "bizarre". "Now don't tell me I was again on the mic when 35 runs were scored. I thought I had seen it all, but not really. 36 (runs) from Yuvraj; 36 I had hit myself," he said.

