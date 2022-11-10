‘Never ever trust KL Rahul’: Fans target opener as ‘minnow basher’ after flop show vs ENG in T20 World Cup semifinal

India got off to a poor start against England in the all important T20 World Cup semifinal being played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Men In Blue, who were invited to bat first by Jos Buttler, lost KL Rahul cheaply for 5 in the same number of balls. However, Virat Kohli along with skipper Rohit Sharma steadied the ship and added 47 runs for the second wicket, before Rohit was dismissed for 27 off 28 balls in the ninth over by Chris Jordan.

However, Rahul had face to wrath of the disappointed fans, who took to social media and labeled the opener as a small team bully. The reference was made for the two consecutive half-centuries Rahul had scored heading into the semifinal. The half-centuries had however come against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Here are a few reactions:

Rahul had struggled in the initial phase of the tournament, managing single digit scores before finding his mojo in the final two Super 12 encounters.

Meanwhile, England have kept things tight for the India, who are three wickets down at the moment. Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer at the T20 World Cup, is still batting in the middle. He is batting alongside Hardik Pandya, with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel still to bat.

For England Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are not part of their scheme of things. Wood, who has bowled the fastest bowl at the tournament, sustained an injury and had misses the training session ahead of the clash. Malan, on the other hand, suffered a groin injury during England's final Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka, which the former won by four wickets.

