India will host England for a full-fledged tour in February and March. The first Test of the tour will begin on February 5th with India and England locking horns in Chennai. Both teams are on a high after winning their respective Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka. With the matches being played in India, spin is expected to play a big role during the Test series.

India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury. He is the leading wicket-taker for India and is one of the most dangerous bowlers on spinning tracks.

However, England pacer Jofra Archer believes that his team have enough options in the spin department as he said that matches ‘will not be one-sided’ if there is spin on the pitches.





"I’ve played lots of Indian Premier League here but nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer.

"In the IPL the batters have to come at you, whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it.

"So let’s hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers.

"Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won’t out-spin us," Archer wrote for Daily Mail.

Archer was rested along with Ben Stokes and Rory Burns for the Test series in Sri Lanka and would be eager to get on the pitch for his country.

