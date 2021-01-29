Ind vs Eng: 'India won't outspin us,' Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
- India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
India will host England for a full-fledged tour in February and March. The first Test of the tour will begin on February 5th with India and England locking horns in Chennai. Both teams are on a high after winning their respective Test series against Australia and Sri Lanka. With the matches being played in India, spin is expected to play a big role during the Test series.
India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury. He is the leading wicket-taker for India and is one of the most dangerous bowlers on spinning tracks.
However, England pacer Jofra Archer believes that his team have enough options in the spin department as he said that matches ‘will not be one-sided’ if there is spin on the pitches.
READ | ‘He’s obviously unique in terms of how he bowls’: Burns on 'hard bowler' Bumrah
"I’ve played lots of Indian Premier League here but nothing in terms of first-class cricket, so the challenges of bowling with a red ball will become clearer.
"In the IPL the batters have to come at you, whereas in Test cricket they can sit on you for a full session if they want and if the pitch is dead there is nothing you can do about it.
"So let’s hope we get some good wickets with a little bit of pace for the bowlers.
"Or even some turn, because if they spin, the matches will not be one-sided. We have good spinners in our squad and India won’t out-spin us," Archer wrote for Daily Mail.
Archer was rested along with Ben Stokes and Rory Burns for the Test series in Sri Lanka and would be eager to get on the pitch for his country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’
- India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pujara talks about two India players who allow him to play his ‘natural game’
- Pujara’s knock of 56 in the last Test in Brisbane was extremely important for India in their run-chase. He held up one end as other batsmen tried to go for the target at the Gabba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His role will be extremely important going ahead': India batting coach Rathour
- Pant’s batting performance in the Australia series has impressed India batting coach Vikram Rathour. The former India opener said Pant will be an ‘extremely important role’ going ahead for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli's advice that changed the game for West Indies batsman Blackwood
- Blackwood who came face-to-face with Kohli during the India vs West Indies Test match in Kingston, Jamaica in 2019, said he has interacted with the Indian captain a few times on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He’s obviously unique in terms of how he bowls’: Burns on 'hard bowler' Bumrah
- During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Burns admitted that the Indians are in a ‘pretty handy form’ and it will be a big challenge facing them in their conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian players clear first of 3 Covid-19 tests, BCCI allows families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If bowlers concede a boundary, Ravi Shastri shouts at me': India bowling coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 2 - (1972-73 to 1992-93)
- England in India: In part two we will look at the series between 1972-73 to 1992-93.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Who’ll be answerable for not selecting him all these years?’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Was following IND vs AUS series and thought I bat the same way as Rishabh Pant'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter can't keep calm after ICC trolls Pakistan's Hasan Ali on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan seize control of 1st test with 3 late wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox