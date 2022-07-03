'What a catch': Captain Jasprit Bumrah's blinder to dismiss Ben Stokes gets Twitter excited, Virender Sehwag reacts

Jasprit Bumrah is having a top show in his first Test as a captain in the ongoing encounter between India and England at Edgbaston. The premier seamer first pounced the Three Lions with the bat, smashing Stuart Broad all over the park to etch a world record under his name. With the ball he pushed the hosts on the backfoot on Day 2 and has so far scalped three wickets in England's first innings. And just when we thought we've seen enough of Bumrah, the 28-year-old pulled a stunner while fielding at mid-on on Day 3. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE score updates

The incident took place in the 38th over of the England innings on Day 3, which saw Ben Stokes get out on 25(36). Stokes was handed a reprieve by Shardul Thakur earlier in the day after he missed a dolly fielding inside the 30-yard-cicle. Bumrah too handed Stokes a second opportunity before plucking a blinder in the following delivery, which left Twitter in a tizzy.

Trying a smash a length ball by Thakur, Stokes smashed it straight past the bowler and while the shot looked like a certain boundary, Bumrah took a few steps before plunging to his left to complete the sensational catch. The video was shared by England Cricket on their social media accounts:

Soon after it Twitter was flooded with reactions, which also saw former India opener Virender Sehwag laud the Indian pacer and the captain.

Here are other reactions:

After resuming Day from the overnight score of 84/5, Jonny Bairstow have produced a brilliant fight and was batting unbeaten on 91 off 113 balls before rain stopped play and early Lunch was called. England are batting at 200/6 and are trailing by 216 runs.

