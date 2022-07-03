'How did you keep Rishabh thanda?': Ravindra Jadeja's epic response to Ravi Shastri's hilarious question

Team India enjoyed a dominant outing on Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth Test of the series against England. India put on a strong score of 416 in the first innings, and reduced the hosts to 84/5 at Edgbaston. During the first session of the day, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached the three-figure mark as he slammed his first overseas century. Jadeja was eventually dismissed on 104, as he became the second player to score a century in the game after Rishabh Pant (146).

Pant had reached the mark on Day 1 of the match in Birmingham, and had forged a 222-run stand alongside Jadeja before being dismissed during the final session of the day. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored a brisk knock, scoring 146 off just 111 deliveries, but Pant remained calculative even in his aggression.

Pant's partnership with Jadeja bailed India out of trouble on Day 1 as the visitors were reeling at 98/5. And so, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is on commentary stint throughout the match for Sky Cricket, asked Jadeja on how he kept Pant composed during their stay on the crease.

“The whole world wants to know, what's this special language you were speaking to Rishabh Pant? Because to keep Rishabh 'thanda', or organised, you have to speak some special language,” Shastri asked. Jadeja chuckled at the question, and revealed that he only told Pant to not make a rash decision.

“We all know how attacking he is. We know he loves to take on the bowlers. I just told him to make sure the shot selection is right. Try and play sensible at times, because sometimes, you keep playing shots that can get you out. I was just trying to calm him down,” Jadeja said.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bowl in the game. Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

