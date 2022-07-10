‘Kohli kept team ahead of him': Ex-IND spinner backs under fire Virat, says ‘embraced their attacking brand of cricket’

India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs and there doesn't seem to be an end to it. After a string of low scores, the former India captain failed to do much in the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, which the tourists lost by seven wickets. The ominous run once again came back to hurt Kohli in the T20Is. Playing his first white-ball match of the series, he was packed on 1(3) by Richard Gleeson, following which many experts feel Kohli's spot in India's middle-order could well be in danger. (Follow: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE score updates)

Amidst all the criticism for every corner, former India spinner Piyush Chawla came out in support of India's premier batter. The ex-cricketer noted that despite not being in the best of touches Kohli kept the team above him.

"Speaking of Virat Kohli and his wicket, he played for the team and embraced their attacking brand of cricket. He saw that the ball was there to be hit and he went for it. Although he isn't in the greatest of forms, what's important to see is that he kept his team ahead of himself," said Chawla during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

He also backed Kohli to bounce back to form, and lauded his ability to quickly adapt as per the team's requirement.

"Virat Kohli is capable of adapting to the team's needs. It is just a matter of one innings and one big score and we will be able to see the Kohli that we wanted to from the past 18 months," he added.

India will be playing the third T20I against England on Sunday and it will be interesting to see if Kohli can pile some runs.

