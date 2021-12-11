IND vs NZ: 'Lot of us thought on the same page': Ajaz Patel explains origins of photo featuring the Ravindras and Patels

Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, and Ravindra Jadeja, after the second India vs New Zealand Test match in Mumbai came to an end, posed for a photo at the Wankhede Stadium. BCCI took to their Twitter handle to share the amusing photo which happened to be in order and also included all their four names. A few days, Ajaz has now revealed the origins of that photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cricket New Zealand's official Twitter handle, called the Black Caps, posted a video of Ajaz explaining how the idea came to being.

ALSO READ| 'Virat's phone is switched off': Kohli's childhood coach 'surprised' at Ganguly's statement; 'No transparency at all'

"That photo speaks a lot about the sporting world and you know, what sport can do. Sport has the ability to bring people together and not only here but around the world. It was special to be able to take a photo like that. Obviously, there is a fierce rivalry on the field but off the field, it's a gentleman sport and everyone adds value to each other's games.

"It was awesome to connect with some of those guys who play locally in India and know the conditions really well. So, the conversation with them is quite special. The beauty of that photo came about through a few wise guys; our media guys back home and here and also myself and a few of the Indian guys. A lot of us thought on the same page and thought it would be a pretty cool photo," explained Ajaz Patel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the Black Caps spinner, it was a memorable match as he became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, to take 10 wickets in an innings. Overall, he finished with a total of 14 wickets.

The achievement was all the more special as it took place in birth city. The spinner was born in Mumbai before moving to New Zealand at the age of 7.