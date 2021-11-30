'Match should've finished within 2 sessions': Inzamam shocked; says 'didn't think NZ would bat through Day 5' vs India

Legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed disappointment over the final result of the 1st India-New Zealand Test match in Kanpur, saying that he was shocked upon seeing that “this Indian bowling line-up” allowed the opposition to bat through Day 5.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam, as it turns out, isn't the only expert/former cricketer to feel this way. After all, all India had to was pick up 9 New Zealand wickets on a Day 5 pitch in India. While it is true that the pitch didn't deteriorate as most Indian pitches would and that the Kiwis batters were exceptional in their defiance, Inzamam failed to wrap his head a around that the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel (who had a fifer in the first innings), could not get the last-needed wicket.

ALSO READ| 'India took 1 hour to score last 40 runs': Ex-PAK captain slams late declaration, says IND feared NZ would chase it down

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said he is not sure which side to call lucky and unlucky.

"Not sure whether we should give credit to New Zealand or call India unlucky. It was clear even yesterday that New Zealand cannot win the match because they wouldn't have been able to chase down the score (of 284). I feel New Zealand should be given credit for batting through the day on this pitch. I was, however, anticipating that there would be some wear and tear on the fifth day and that the likes of [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Axar] Patel would not let the batsmen play because the ball would spin.

New Zealand should be commended because apart from [Kane] Williamson, they do not have a star batter in their ranks. But they all put their hands up and put in a combined effort. It's not that one person made a big score and continued to hold one end. Whoever came out to bat performed their duty very ably. They would have been told in the dressing room that they need to spend a lot of time in the middle and not chase after the total," elaboarted Inzamam.

Former right-hander also spoke about the Team India bowlers, saying he “expected a lot from them”.

On the other hand, this is a disappointment for India. I didn't think New Zealand would have bat through Day 5 against this Indian bowling attack. India should have bowled them out. Jadeja bowled well for his four wickets but I expected a lot more from all of them.

I truly believe that the match should have finished within the first two sessions," conlcuded Inzamam.

The Black Caps resumed Day 5 at 4/1, needing another 280 runs to win. Nightwatchman William Somerville and opener Tom Latham kept Indian wicketless in the first session and their intent made it clear that the side wasn't going for the win and were only eying to survive. India, on the first ball of the second session, got the breakthrough and kept chipping away with regular intervals.

Eventually, it all came down to the last pair of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel facing 5 India premier bowlers. The duo punched above their weight and ended up playing 51 balls to secure a gritty draw for the side.