Rohit Sharma on verge of breaking Virat Kohli's huge T20I record for India
Rohit Sharma on verge of breaking Virat Kohli's huge T20I record for India

India captain Rohit Sharma is in sublime form scoring 48 and 55 in the two matches he played in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand so far.
India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their 2nd Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi,(PTI)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 07:31 AM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma is in sublime form scoring 48 and 55 in the two matches he played in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand so far. The two impressive knocks have now left him with a chance to script a huge record in the T20Is for India, which will see him surpass former skipper of the format, Virat Kohli.

Rohit has so far accumulated 103 runs from two matches and has taken his tally to 3141 runs in his 118-match T20I career. He now stands 87 runs away from surpassing Kohli's tally of 3227 runs to become the leading run-getter in T20Is for India.  

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Will India give bench a chance?

Earlier on Friday, Rohit's knock of 55 helped him equal Kohli's world record of most fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket

During the same game, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past Kohli to become the leading run-getter in the shorter format, having scored a 17-ball 31. He has scored 3248 runs in 107 innings.

With the series already in the bag, Rohit will now aim to complete a whitewash in his first series as a full-time captain of the Indian team, having taken over the role ahead of the start of the series. Kohli, the previous incumbent, had stepped down from the position at the end of India's forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE.

India won the series opener against New Zealand by five wickets in Jaipur and followed it up with a seven-wicket win in Ranchi, which helped the hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.  

