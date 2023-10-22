IND vs NZ: Shami makes impact straightaway with first ball wicket in World Cup 2023; joins Zaheer, Srinath in elite list

After enjoying a superb campaign so far, India will hope to carry forward the winning momentum as they lock horns with familiar rivals New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup in Dharamsala on Sunday. Heading into the clash, India endured a major injury blow as team's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out from the contest due to an ankle injury. Pandya sustained the injury in the previous encounter against Bangladesh, which India won by seven wickets. (Follow | India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023) Mohammed Shami celebrates with Mohammed Siraj after taking a wicket(REUTERS)

In the absence of Pandya, India were forced to tweak their winning combination and made two changes in the line-up. Apart from Pandya, Shardul Thakur also had to make way to accommodate Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI, who are making their first appearance in the tournament.

While we have to wait for SKY's magic as Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat, Shami made an impact straightaway. Introduced in the attack in the ninth over, Shami started his spell by cleaning up Will Young for 17(27).

He dropped a length delivery angling towards the right-handed batter, which took an inside edge and crashed onto the stumps.

The wicket saw Shami jump third in the list of highest wicket-takers among Indian. Shami now has 34 wickets under his name from 12 matches. Zaheer Khan tops the chart with 44 wickets in 23 matches, Javagal Srinath is placed second with 44 wickets in 34 matches.

Shami then provided India with a crucial breakthrough when reintroduced for a second spell. He broke the 169-run stand for the third wicket between Rachin Ravindra and Daryll Mitchell, getting rid of the former for 75(87).

New Zealand find themselves well in control, having breached the 200-run mark in the 37th over. Daryll Mitchell remains firm in the middle, and is inching towards a ton. He is joined by Glenn Phillips on the other end as New Zealand look to impose a 300-plus total on the board.

India, on the other hand, have shown signs of fightback, removing Ravindra and Tom Latham in quick succession.

