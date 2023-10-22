IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Will rain gods be merciful for India's crucial encounter? Check Dharamsala's weather report

Unbeaten New Zealand are expected to present a serious threat to India in its upcoming encounter at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Hosts India and New Zealand are the only two unbeaten teams in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup. Two-time champions India kickstarted its World Cup campaign with wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (2L) inspects the pitch during a practice session(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two-time runners-up New Zealand registered impressive wins over England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the round-robin phase of the ODI World Cup. Both teams have steamrolled their opponents and the two sides are only separated by the net run-rate (NRR). Occupying the top spot on the World Cup points table, the Kiwis (1.923) are only ahead of India (1.659) in NRR.

ALSO READ: 'Will answer this in English because I might get in trouble': Dravid leaves PC room in splits with bizarre response

Will rain gods be merciful for India's crucial encounter?

Dharamsala received the season’s first snowfall over the past week. Since temperatures are set to rise in scenic Dharamsala for the blockbuster encounter on Sunday, rain gods are also likely to make their presence felt at the match venue. According to AccuWeather, widely separated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. With the probability of precipitation reaching 42%, there will be 99% percent of cloud cover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out Dharamsala's weather report ahead of the ODI World Cup match (Weather.com)

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium has hosted Afghanistan-Bangladesh, England-Bangladesh and Netherlands' clash with South Africa in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup. South Africa's match against the Netherlands had a delayed start due to inclement weather in Dharamsala.

India to miss Hardik Pandya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the upcoming match between India and New Zealand at Dharamsala. The star player twisted his ankle while bowling for India against Bangladesh. Pandya's exit saw Virat Kohli rolling his arms for India for the first time in six years. The former India skipper also slammed his 48th ODI ton seal India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON