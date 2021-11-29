IND vs NZ: ‘You are missing a guy like…’: Irfan Pathan names 2 wicket-taking bowlers India are lacking in 1st Test

New Zealand players Tom Latham and Will Somerville batted exceptionally well on Day 5 morning of the 1st Test against India to keep their side well and truly alive in the chase. Reacting to the first session, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stated that it is in these situations that the hosts miss the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Needing 284 to win the Kanpur Test, the Kiwis resumed their innings at 4/1, after losing Will Young to R Ashwin at the stroke of Stumps. Somerville was sent in as the night-watchman but he ended up scoring an unbeaten 36 by the end of the session. Moreover, opener Latham, who scored 95 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 35 as NZ reached 79/1.

While analysing India's bowling, which consisted of all five bowlers coming into the attack but failing to find a breakthrough, Pathan quipped that the hosts are missing the menacing attack of Shami and Bumrah.

"Test cricket is not easy. It's a difficult game; you're coming in and bowling longer spells. Then you come back and you get tired as well. That is why we say that getting five wickets is very difficult because you've got to take two or three wickets of the top-order batsmen and then you need to get some tailenders out as well. That's why you don't see those kinds of five-wicket hauls.

You need to have a good yorker, a sharp, sharp bouncer, and that inswing delivery as well. When you look at all these abilities, you're missing a guy like Mohammed Shami. You're missing a guy like Jasprit Bumrah. I mean, these are quality bowlers as well; Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma and we have quality spinners as well," explained Pathan while speaking on Star Sports.

