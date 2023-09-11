IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Will rain in Colombo force another India-Pakistan washout on reserve day?

Rain has been a big factor in the ongoing Asia Cup with almost every match, which is being played in Sri Lanka getting affected due to it. However, it is India and Pakistan, who seems to be the most affected, as heavy rains in Colombo on Sunday pushed the Super 4 encounter between the arch rivals to the reserve day, which is Monday.

Meanwhile, the previous encounter between the two, which was at the group stages, had produced no results due to similar reason. Only one inning could be played then, with the second being a complete washout.

Rain was already anticipated to disrupt the proceedings on Sunday but surprisingly the match kicked-off in bright and sunny conditions, raising the hopes of a full 50-over contest.

However, right at the midway stage of the Indian innings, who were invited to bat by Pakistan, intense spell of rain brought a halt to the contest, following which no play was possible.

The match will now continue from where it has stopped on Monday as Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul will resume action from 147/2 in 24.1 overs. The match will remain a 50-over a side contest.

But before we get excited any further, rain is predicted to once again headline the India vs Pakistan proceedings on the reserve day.

The forecast doesn't appear promising and rain is most likely to force another washout between the two sides. As per AccuWeather, there are chances of 80 percent rainfall around 5 pm in Colombo. The action, on the other hand, resumes at 3:00 pm local time.

Meanwhile if we look at the hourly weather forecast on Weather.com, the chances of rain never reduces below 70 percent after 3 pm. As per the information, the maximum chance of pelting is around 5:30pm in the evening.

Where do India and Pakistan stand at the moment

It will come as a huge blow to India if they have to once again share the spoils with Pakistan, who have already won a Super 4 encounter. Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage and is leading the table with a net run-rate of +1.051.

India, on the other hand, are playing their first Super 4 match and would want to make a positive start, especially after the start provided by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Both the batters slammed their respective half-centuries and added 121 runs for the opening wicket.

