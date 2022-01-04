‘Why is he popular’: Ex-IND bowling consultant highlights Shardul Thakur's qualities despite being ‘less illustrious’

India endured a huge blow on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test as Mohammed Siraj was forced to leave the field at the closing stage of the play. It looked like he pulled his hamstring muscle as Siraj hobbled off the ground with the physio accompanying the seamer.

Siraj, however, was back on the ground on Day 2 but has so far only bowled five overs. However, bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur ensured that the team doesn't miss Siraj's services, as he filled in perfectly for the seamer.

The 30-year-old started off by providing the much-needed breakthrough to his side in form of Dean Elgar as the South Africa captain was caught-behind on 28. He then removed another set batter in the form of Keegan Petersen and dismissed Rassie van der Dussen to pick his third wicket of the day.

Impressed with his performance, former India bowling consultant Eric Simons said it is Thakur's body language and willingness to step up, which makes him successful.

The comments by Simons came during the Lunch break show on Super Sport.

“He is the less illustrious of the quartet."

“As a person I've spoken a lot about in terms of his own self confidence but also his willingness to accept responsibilities,” said Simons.

“I wondered what was going to happen today with Siraj being injured. He did bowl a few but not with the same venom. He (Thakur) didn't bowl any better than the chaps upfront but he got the reward and this is the kind of personality we see in him,” he added.

The former India bowling consultant noted Thakur's contributions to the side in overseas series against Australia and England last year.

"Why he is part of the team, why is he such a popular member, whether it is with his bat, he's won you in Australia and England. Coming in at tough situations, he got the wicket but he actually bowled really well to get those wickets, understood the surface. Bit short initially but got fuller and found the edges. So this is the personality is exactly what I expected, take responsibility when your team needed you the most,” added Simons.

Thakur has been the most successful bowler for India on the second day as he completed his first five-wicket haul in Test innings.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma departed after completing his half-century as South Africa edge past the 170-run-mark in response to India's first inning total of 202.