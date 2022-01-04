Home / Cricket / Out or not-out: Van der Dussen's caught-behind by Rishabh Pant divides opinion, Gavaskar argues ‘why did he walk?’
Out or not-out: Van der Dussen's caught-behind by Rishabh Pant divides opinion, Gavaskar argues ‘why did he walk?’

Rassie van der Dussen was the final man to depart in the opening session as he too fell prey to Thakur after being caught-behind on 1.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022
After kicking-off Day 2 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test on a strong note, South Africa failed to capitalise and now find themselves on backfoot. Resuming the action from the overnight score of 35/1, South Africa captain Dean Elgar along with Keegan Petersen added a 50-plus stand for the second-wicket. 

Shardul Thakur provided India with the much-needed breakthrough as Elgar was caught-behind on 28. Soon after the captain's dismissal, South Africa lost two more wickets in quick succession as the hosts reach 102/4 at Lunch.  

However, when looked closely on TV replays it felt that the ball had bounced before settling in Rishabh Pant's gloves. 

Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar also noted the same during their commentary, with the former India cricketer arguing that the batter didn't wait to recheck if it was collected cleanly and walked straightaway. 

“He walked, nobody walks in today's cricket. They might have fancy cars, that's why they don't walk. All of them have fancy cars so I don't know why Van der Dussen decided to walk. Nevertheless, I think perhaps that is an indication that from here and in slow motion it might look that it might not have gone but Van der Dussen didn't seem to have any problem with that,” said Gavaskar on air.   

