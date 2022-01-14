‘There are lots of kids watching’: Ex-India batter unhappy with Kohli's antics, questions ‘is that the right manner’

Virat Kohli as usual didn't stop from expressing himself on the field, however, his actions was not appreciated by several ex-cricketers. Many felt the India Test captain went a step ahead while slamming a DRS decision on Day 3 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

The incident involved South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who was trapped LBW by R Ashwin, before DRS came to the batter's rescue. It happened when Elgar was batting on 22 as Ashwin hit his pads with a tossed up delivery, which looked plumb to naked eyes.

However, ball tracking showed an uncharacteristic bounce and reflected that it was passing above the stumps. Soon after the decision the Indian fielders were left puzzled and questioned the scrutiny of the technology.

Kohli too was furious about the decision and in order to express his displeasure the India captain went right at the stumps and said: "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition.”

Sharing his views on Kohli's on-field antics, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra said that the outburst could have been due to the heat of the moment but he cautioned the India captain that it was not the right thing to do.

"Of course at the heat of the moment, you are agitated, you're frustrated because even while looking at the screen I was bewildered 'how did it actually miss' because it looked like crashing onto the stump."

“If you look at Dean Elgar's face expression after he was told he is not-out, there was a sheepish smile. 'Okay, did I just get out of jail because even I thought I was out.' Because the DRS was taken more in hope and less in believe," said Chopra on Star Sports.

However, the former India player was quick to point out that it was not the appropriate thing to do as it could set perceptions about the umpires or the technology among the kids who were watching the match.

"You have a right to perhaps voice your decision but is that the right manner. I'm not 100 percent certain because as Morne Morkel (co-panelist) pointed there are lots and lots of kids watching the game and they may actually form an opinion about the DRS, umpires," added Chopra.

Chasing 212, Elgar and Keegan Petersen (48 batting) put on a crucial 88-run stand for the second wicket before the skipper got out to Jasprit Bumrah at the stroke of stumps on day three.

South Africa now need 111 runs with eight wickets in hand.

