IND vs SA: 'People have started thinking about our line-up before conditions': Kohli names one unit behind Test success

Without a shred of a doubt, one of the biggest contributors to the success of Indian cricket in Tests, at home and overseas, has been the nation's pace bowling attack. Team India's pace battery, comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav to name a few, have delivered time and again to ensure the Virat Kohli-led side prosper. And ahead of the third India-South Africa Test match, the skipper did not shy away from acknowledging the fact.

While addressing the media for the first time on this Tour, Kohli reserved lavish praise for his fast bowlers and the hard yards they have put in to push their nation to the top. Be it twice in Australia, in England, and recently in South Africa, the pacers have left no stone unturned.

And rightfully so, Kohli has credited a major chunk of their Test success to his warriors.

"Today, we have a group of fast bowlers where we are so confused before every game. I couldn't be happier sitting in this position because Indian cricket has benefitted immensely from that and I have fulfilled my responsibility of getting to a place where people have started thinking about our bowling line-up before thinking of the conditions. So, for us as a team, that is a such a confidence booster and something that we take a lot of pride in.

"Test cricket is where it is especially because of the way our fast bowlers have rallied around in the last few years and the strength they have brought to the squad. Otherwise, this dream and this vision would not have come to life for sure," elaborated Kohli.

The third and final Test of the series, which is currently poised beautifully at 1-1, will begin in Cape Town on Tuesday. Siraj, who suffered a niggle in the second Test, is unlikely to play feature. Thirty-three-year-old Kohli, when asked who will replace him, said:

"As I said, we are yet to sit down, myself, the head coach and vice-captain to decide what we want to do about replacement.

And I say that because of our bench strength and it's difficult for us to figure out as everyone is bowling well, batting well, these things become a point of contention and we need to have a healthy discussion on a decision on that and just that everyone feels balanced (okay) about it," he explained.

Skipper Kohli missed the second game in Johannesburg due to an upper back spasm but has revealed that he is completely fit for the finale.