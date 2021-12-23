‘Proteas no pushovers in own backyard’: Shastri backs IND's ‘firepower & arsenal’ to match SA in ‘unconquered bastion’

Former India coach Ravi Shastri backed Virat Kohli to do well in the upcoming Tests against South Africa, calling him an “impeccable leader”.

Shastri, who's stint as coach came to an end following Team India's exit from the T20 World Cup, said there couldn't have been a better timing for Kohli and Co. to prove their mettle in South Africa, which remains “an unconquered bastion”.

Shastri while speaking to Star Sports said: "There couldn't have been a better time for team India to prove their mettle. Virat has been an impeccable leader and has got a talented team to go along with it. South Africa remains an unconquered bastion."

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant 3 dismissals away from breaking MS Dhoni's impressive wicketkeeping record in Test cricket

"Remember, the Proteas are no pushovers in their own backyard, but we have got the firepower and the arsenal to match that. As always, Team India will always have my backing," he added.

India will look to seal their maiden Test series in South Africa as both the sides gear up for a three-match contest, starting from December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Also Read | 'Kohli and Shastri were controlling Indian cricket': Former India quick on why Dhoni was roped in as mentor for T20 WC

The second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg while the final Test will start from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, the action will shift to limited overs as the first ODI is scheduled to be played on January 19, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the same venue, while the third and final encounter of the series will be held on January 23, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.