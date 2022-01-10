IND v SA: 'Pant out of 3rd Test?': Wriddhiman Saha's Twitter posts cause stir on social media ahead of Cape Town decider

The world of Twitter has its own concepts and beliefs. A slight hustle here and there, and fans feel certain things are happening. Well, that’s what Wriddhiman Saha’s latest Twitter posts triggered ahead of the third Test between India and South Africa starting on Tuesday in Cape Town.

Saha, who last played the Test series against New Zealand, came up with a couple of posts on Twitter, enough to send the social media platform in a meltdown. Saha’s first post was a picture of himself standing at the Newlands ground with the caption, "Hello Cape Town".

Also Read | 'From postpaid, he has forced himself to become a prepaid connection': Ex-India spinner's hilarious take on Rishabh Pant

A second tweet from Saha showed pictures of him practicing with the gloves and the bat, leading many to believe that he could indeed be in the reckoning to play the third Test and that chances of him replacing Rishabh Pant are high. On the other hand, Pant was nowhere to be seen in any of the images of the Indian team practicing uploaded by the BCCI.

Work Mode On ✅ pic.twitter.com/nzwDtA78La — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 9, 2022

Moreover, what adds to the belief is that before this, Saha had not shared any picture of him being in South Africa or training in the nets. This is the first. Here are some of the tweets.

Replacing pant ? — Fearless sonu (@SonuFearless) January 9, 2022

Oh Rahul dravid scolded Pant so you are playing next game

I think I guessed right — Naresh Shorts (@NareshShorts) January 10, 2022

This is the first signs that #RishabhPant is out the final test is he have an injure or drop👀👀🤞🤞 — Gaurav Samriya (@GauravSamriya4) January 9, 2022

Why I'm felling pant is not playing last test match — Sibtain Raza (@Sibtainrazajami) January 9, 2022

Congratulations for selected in playing 11 we all need 100 form you — Amit Gautam🦋 (@AmitGautam16943) January 9, 2022

Saha replacing pant — சுருளி (@srisms93) January 10, 2022

Pant was slammed for playing a rash stroke during the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, which saw the India wicketkeeper batter get out for a three-ball duck. In fact, it is interesting to note that since March of last year following his century against England, only once has Pant passed the 50-run mark – his 50 against England at Lord's being his highest.

Saha on the other hand, despite receiving limited opportunities, recently scored a gritty half-century in a match-saving knock for India against New Zealand. In the first Test in Kanpur, with India in trouble at 51/5 in the second innings, Saha scored a half-century and forged a crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer to take India to 234/7 declared, giving the team s strong total to defend against the Kiwis.