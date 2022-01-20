IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur joins Lance Klusener in achieving unique batting milestone with maiden ODI fifty

Shardul Thakur had a forgettable outing with the ball during the first ODI between India and South Africa in Paarl on Thursday but made up for the disappointing show with his innings wit the bat. Shardul scored his maiden ODI fifty and remained unbeaten on 51 as South Africa took the opener by 31 runs. Shardul’s knock reduced the margin of defeat for India, who at one point looked like folding for a lot less.

Shardul endured a poor day in the field as he conceded 72 runs from his spell of 10 overs despite bowling a maiden. This was the 3rd most expensive spell of 10 overs at Paarl in ODIs. However, the 30-year-old redeemed himself in the second innings of the match with a gritty knock and an entertaining partnership.

India lost their 8th wicket at the score of 214 with 83 needing to win. The match was in South Africa's grasp but then came a special partnership that kept the innings going. Shardul, along with Jasprit Bumrah added 51 runs from 46 deliveries in their partnership for 9th wicket. This is only the 4th fifty partnership for 9th wicket or below in an India vs South Africa ODI. Bumrah and Shardul’s partnership is the fourth-highest behind Zaheer Khan-Yusuf Pathan (2011), Wayne Parnell-Dale Steyn (2010) and Ajay Jadeja-Javagal Srinath (2000).

Which brings us to the stat of the match. Shardul became the fifth batter to score a fifty batting at 8th or below in an ODI between India and South Africa. He joined Saba Karim, Lance Klusener, Andrew Hall and Ryan McLaren. However, Shardul’s 51 not out is the lowest of the lot with, following Klusener’s 75 not out in Nagpur of 2000, McLaren’s 71* in Cardiff in 2013, Hall’s 56 in Cape Town of 2006 and Karim’s 55 at Bloemfontein of 1997.