'They don’t seem to find wickets': Karthik calls for changes in India's XI for 2nd ODI, names two young quicks

India losing wickets in a cluster after an impressive batting show by Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen led to the team's 31-run defeat in the ODI series opener at Paarl. While the visitors will be looking to make amends and stabilize the batting order, they will also expect a much-improved bowling effort in their upcoming fixture.

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his ODI debut against the Proteas, didn't roll his arms in the game, raising question marks over his role as an all-rounder in the team. The bowlers reduced South Africa to 68 for three but a 204-run record partnership between Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen put them in command.

Following India's failure to pick up wickets at a crucial juncture, veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has called for the inclusion of either Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj in the team composition.

“I'd definitely like one of Prasidh (Krishna) or (Md) Siraj playing these games. It is very important for India to find a way to add pace to their attack. Whether they want to rest Bumrah or Bhuvi is up to the management. I think they (quick bowlers) can make a difference in the middle of the innings, which is where they don’t seem to find wickets," said Karthik while speaking to Cricbuzz after the game.

On Venkatesh not bowling a single over against South Africa, Karthik said, "I think KL Rahul will present his case (to the coach) why he didn’t give him a bowl. But it kind of surprised everybody because that’s the role they want him to do – bat at six and bowl a bit. But he has to bowl. If you don’t allow him to do one of the skills, you are negating the effect of picking such a player."

The Indian batters allowed Aiden Markram to bowl six consecutive overs for just 30 runs at the start and Karthik feels the openers should have put pressure on him from the word go. Markram ended up taking the vital scalp of KL Rahul, who nicked it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

“They want Ngidi to bowl in the middle. They are looking to matchup (at the start of the innings) - they bowled Markram for Dhawan and Marco Jansen for KL Rahul. They'll bring Markram at the start. And unless you play like England, and put pressure from ball one... you'll have to remove him. But if you milk him around, they are happy with it," he further added.

The second match of the ODI series will be played at the same venue on Friday, followed by the third and final one in Cape Town on Sunday.

