IND vs SA: Shardul Thakur spits fire at Wanderers as Marco Jansen takes nasty blow on chest - WATCH

South Africa survived a major injury scare as a back of a length delivery by Shardul Thakur went and hit Marco Jansen on his chest. The tall South Africa youngster leaned forward to punch the ball down on the pitch but was surprised by the awkward bouncer as the ball went and hit his chest.

Following the blow, Jansen quickly removed his gloves and looked in some discomfort, as the physio rushed to attend the 21-year-old. He was later seen massaging the region with a bag like material and after a brief pause the youngster resumed with his batting.

The incident took place in the fifth delivery of the 71st over of the South African innings.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Thakur has so far been the most impressive bowler from the Indian camp as the 30-year-old went to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

He started off by removing South Africa captain Dean Elgar on 28 and then went on to dismiss Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen in the opening session.

Thakur carried forward the momentum in the second session and returned with seven wickets in total. He dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma, Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi in the second session.

Apart from Thakur, Mohammed Shami picked two more wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped one as the hosts piled 229/10 in response to India's first-inning total of 202.

South Africa have taken a slender lead of 27 runs.