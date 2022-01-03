IND vs SA: 'They are holding him back' - Rahul Dravid reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's absence from press conferences

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is yet to have a media interaction in the tour of South Africa, is last interaction being the fiery press conference in Mumbai last month which had triggered a storm in Indian cricket. However, head coach Rahul Dravid clarified that the media team of the BCCI have held back the 33-year-old for the Cape Town tie where Kohli will be playing his 100th Test for India.

Kohli's controversial statements on his white-ball captaincy last month which contradicted that the remarks earlier made by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly exposed an underlying issue between the former and the administrators.

Dravid however denied any reason being behind Kohli not attending a presser, explaining that during matches he remains preoccupied which makes it difficult on his part to attend press conferences, but revealed that he will interact with the media ahead of his 100th Test.

"There's no such issue. He's completing 100 Tests in Cape Town. I don't decide this. They have told me that they are holding him back to bring him before you for his 100th Test and hopefully you all will celebrate it with pomp. There's no such thing. Obviously, perhaps in between matches, his mind is quite involved in the match so it's difficult for the captain to talk. He gives interviews after the match and also at the toss so there's no such thing. They are holding him back for you to ask him questions about his 100th Test match," Dravid clarified.

Kohli will become the 11th Indian cricketer to appear in 100 Test matches for India joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (200) and Dravid (163) among few others.

The Cape Town Test will begin from January 11.

The Indian team has now geared up for the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. With a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, with a resounding 113-run win in Centurion last week which was India's maiden win at the venue, the visitors are now aiming to become the first Indian side to win a Test in South Africa.