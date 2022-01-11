WATCH: Virat Kohli has a chat with Dean Elgar after surviving DRS scare, SA captain shakes head in disappointment

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was not happy with a DRS decision involving Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the ongoing Test in Cape Town. The incident took place after there was a huge caught-behind appeal against Kohli off Duanne Oliver's ball, which was drifting down the leg stump.

The South Africa players believed they got their man as a tiny spike reflected on the Snickometer when the ball passed the bat. However, slow-mo replays confirmed a gap between the ball and the bat and it had instead struck the thigh pads on its way to the wicketkeeper.

Soon after the decision both the captains were seen chatting in the middle and a while later Elgar was seen shaking his head in disappointment.

The shake of the head. McGrath would be proud pic.twitter.com/rqyl09HGI3 — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 11, 2022

Kohli never shies away from a 'friendly' chat pic.twitter.com/2brc33VEtE — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli has so far displayed great composure as he is batting on 40 off 139 balls, helping India reach Tea at 141-4. The captain is joined by Rishabh Pant at the other end as the star pair has added 25 runs for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, after electing to bat first India got off to a shaky start losing both their openers quickly. KL Rahul was dismissed on 12 by Oliver, while Mayank Agarwal scored 15 before getting out to Kagiso Rabada.

Cheteshwar Pujara got off to good start but his resistance came to an end on 43 after he was caught-behind off Marco Jansen's ball. Rabada then scalped his second wicket of the day, packing Ajinkya Rahane on 9.

