IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in unwanted list following his five-ball duck in 2nd ODI

He may have scored a fifty in his first game for India after relinquishing Test captaincy, but Virat Kohli on Friday perished for a duck to register an unwanted record under his belt. The 33-year-old Kohli holed out to the cover fielder in the second ODI against South Africa at Paarl to register his 14th nought in the format.

Kohli joined the likes of Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina in the list of most ducks for India in ODIs while batting at No. 1-7 position. He surpassed Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, who have got 13 zeros each in the 50-over format.

In his previous game, Kohli had scored a fine half-century in the series opener, his first as a pure batter for India since 2016. Batting on 51, he played against the run of play and perished off Tabraiz Shami's delivery.

Kohli's short-lived stay at the crease in the ongoing fixture also marked the longest streak of him not scoring a century in ODIs. He has been unable to reach the three-figure mark in the last 17 innings.

Keshav Maharaj plucked his first wicket of the game by dismissing Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck by a spinner for the first time in the ODI format. Moeen Ali and Ajaz Patel have dismissed Kohli in the Test format while Adil Rashid has achieved the feat in T20Is. Maharaj is now the first spinner in ODIs to dismiss Kohli for a duck in international cricket.

A tossed up delivery by the South African spinner tempted Kohli to go for a drive but it flew straight to Temba Bavuma in the cover region, bringing the curtain down on his stay in the middle. Incidentally, Kohli had also recorded a five-ball duck in the second ODI against the Proteas back in 2013.

Earlier, India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first with an unchanged eleven. South Africa, on the other hand, made one change by bringing in seam bowler Sisanda Magala for Marco Jansen. "I think it's pretty straightforward, the second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on," said Rahul at the toss.

The skipper helped India get off a decent start by putting up a fifty stand with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. The pair added 63 for the first wicket before Dhawan was dismissed for 29 by Aiden Markram. India are looking to level the ODI series against South Africa, having suffered a 31-run defeat in the opener at the same venue.