‘He is an aggressive player but…’: VVS Laxman highlights pattern that will assist India's star batter in South Africa

Ahead of the upcoming South Africa tour, which starts from December 26, former India batter VVS Laxman hailed opener KL Rahul, lauding his comeback in red-ball cricket.

Rahul is in good touch as witnessed in India's Test series against England earlier this year. With Shubman Gill missing out due to injury the right-handed batter took charge at the top with Rohit Sharma. He then amassed 315 runs from four matches as India were leading the five-match series 2-1 before it got suspended due to COVID-19 cases emerging inside the Indian camp.

Although Rahul was not part of the Test series against New Zealand, which India won 1-0, Laxman recalled the 29-year-old's batting performances from the England tour.

"What a fantastic comeback he [Rahul] has made into this Indian Test team. He got an opportunity because Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill were injured but he seized the opportunity," said Laxman on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Laxman also explained a pattern, which he found very impressive in Rahul's batting and feels it could help the right-hander perform well in South Africa.

"We know that he is an aggressive player, he is a stroke player but he also knows that if you want to succeed in South Africa you should know where your off-stump is. We saw in the series against England, he was leaving a lot of deliveries," he added.

After missing out against New Zealand, Rahul would look to get back to the old groove and help India with a solid platform at the top. He will most probably open with Mayank Agarwal as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are not part of the squad due to respective injuries.