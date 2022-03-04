IND vs SL: Watch Virat Kohli's reaction as he goes through his dismissal replay; captain Rohit Sharma shocked, stunned

Just when it looked as if Virat Kohli was set for a big knock, the former India captain was undone by a delivery from Lasith Embuldeniya. Kohli's wait for a 71st century continued as five short of a half-century, the India batter’s defence was beaten and the ball castled his off-stump. Playing his 100th Test, Kohli was dismissed for 45, leaving the spectators at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in utter disbelief. Coming round the wicket, Embuldeniya got the ball to spin just enough to fox Kohli. Perhaps deceived by the trajectory of the ball, Kohli went on to the backfoot and missed putting bat to ball.

As a disappointed Kohli walked back to the change room, the camera caught the former India captain watching his dismissal on the television screen. Expectedly, Kohli seemed a bit miffed as his expressions suggested. The dismissal cam against the run of play after the ball had clipped the off-stump, Kohli took a while to soak in what had just transpired. He was looking set, not a single false shot was played and the boundaries were coming nicely off his bat.

Also Read - Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar to enter elite list of Indian cricketers in 100th Test

With Kohli having added 90 runs with Hanuma Vihari for the third wicket, the dismissal came against the run of play. Sri Lanka’s bowlers were constantly over-stepping and Vihari was even dropped of a no-ball. So when Kohli was bowled, it left even captain Rohit Sharma stunned in the change room.

Not that Kohli did not have anything to celebrate in his 100th Test. He became the sixth India batter to bring up 8000 Test runs joining a list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag. Kohli’s wicket was followed with Vihari’s who played on for 58 off Lahiru Kumara. Back-to-back wickets allowed Sri Lanka to come back into the game and made the second session a shared one after wresting advantage back from India. Embuldeniya had grabbed 2/62 by tea on Day 1 and India had scored 199 for the loss of four wickets.

