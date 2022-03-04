Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar to enter elite list of Indian cricketers in 100th Test

Playing his 100th Test, Virat Kohli made the momentous occasions special as he achieved yet another impressive landmark. The moment the former India captain scored his 38th run, with a cut towards deep point, Kohli became the sixth Indian cricketer to breach the 8000-run mark in Test cricket. Kohli joined legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman in a list that has only a handful of Indian cricketers.

Kohli entered a list that does not feature some of the country's finest Test captains, including Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin. With it, Kohli found himself fifth in the list of Indian cricketers with most runs after 100 Tests. At the top of the charts is his coach Rahul Dravid with 8553 runs, followed by Sehwag (8487), Gavaskar (8479) and Tendulkar (8405).

After India won the toss, Kohli was part of a special felicitation ceremony where Dravid presented him with a special cap and hailed the contributions of the former India skipper. Kohli walked to bat at the fall of India's second wicket when Mayank Agarwal was out LBW to Lasith Embuldeniya. The Mohali crowd erupted seeing Kohli walk out and brought out 'VK' chants to celebrate their favourite cricketer's big day.

Kohli got off the mark with a double off the second ball and scored his first boundary with a picture-perfect straight drive. He flicked Suranga Lakmal for his second four of the innings and picked up a third swatting a ball on the leg-side off Embuldeniya. Lahiru Kumar pitched it full and Kohli flicked it nonchalantly on the legside for another boundary.

Kohli would help himself to another four shortly after completing 8000 runs before getting bowled by a peach from Embuldeniya. Kohli fell five short of a half-century as the ball pitched and beat Kohli's backfoot defence to take the off-stump. A perplexed Kohli looked on in disbelief, before he walked off the field to a rousing reception.