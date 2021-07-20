Ind vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India eye win to surpass Australia & Pakistan, create world record

India started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a thumping 7-wicket win at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The victory was India's 92nd in ODIs against the island nation and it's a rivalry that the 'Men in Blue' have dominated over the past decade and a half.

India are on the verge of winning their 9th straight bilateral series against Sri Lanka, a trend that started in 2007, a time when the Lankans still had some of their best players in the team.

Apart from this one-sided record, Shikhar Dhawan and his young team are poised to create a world record for India. Currently, the record for most wins by a team against a particular opposition in ODIs is held jointly by India, Australia and Pakistan.

India's 92 wins against the Lankans is the same as Pakistan's 92 against the same opposition and Australia's 92 wins against New Zealand.

On Tuesday India have a chance to win their 93rd clash against the Lankans, which will be the most matches won by a team against the same opponent in the 50-over format.

India also have a positive record against New Zealand an England, against whom they have won 55 matches each and have lost lesser.

They need to do a catch up against the likes of Australia (53-80), Pakistan (55-73) and South Africa (35-46) among the elite teams that play the sport.

