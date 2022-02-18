IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma in line to break massive two records held by fellow T20I captain

India captain Rohit Sharma's records in T20Is are such that he is bound to break a few world records whenever he walks in to bat. In the first T20I, he had momentarily overtaken Virat Kohli as the second-highest run-scorer of all time in the format before the latter took the mantle back later in the same game.

Rohit had struck three sixes on his way to 40 off 19 balls in the first T20I, which India won by six wickets. If he hits three more in the second T20I on Friday, Rohit will have surpassed Australia skipper Aaron Finch and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai for most sixes against a single team in the format.

Finch has hit 34 sixes against England while Zazai hit as many against Ireland. Rohit is currently on 32 against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Rohit is also in sight of another record that Finch holds. The 34-year-old is 36 runs away from becoming the 2nd highest run-getter against a single team in T20Is. Finch has scored 594 runs against England while Rohit is on 559.

Rohit helped India off to a flier in the first T20I in which they were chasing a target of 158. However, West Indies managed to pull things back after his dismissal, taking the match into the 19th over.

It was Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer who got India back into the driver's seat after Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant all failed to fire. The pair put up an unbeaten stand of 48 runs off 26 balls for the fifth wicket with Venkatesh finishing the chase with a six.

India are now looking to seal a series win by beating the West Indies in the second of the three T20Is scheduled to be played between the two teams. India had earlier swept the West Indies 3-0 in the preceding three-match ODI series.