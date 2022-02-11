IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits new decade-long low with two-ball duck; surpasses Raina, Sehwag in unwanted ODI list

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday hit a new low in ODI cricket in almost a decade following a two-ball duck in the third and final game of the series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli got strangled down the leg side as he looked to flick the delivery Alzarri Joseph past the wicketkeeper, but it instead got a faint tickle to land straight into the hands of Shai Hope. India lost two wickets in three balls, both dismissed by Joseph, as Kohli walked back with an embarrassing smile on his face.

With the dismissal, Kohli ended the West Indies ODI series scoring just 26 runs which includes scores of 8 off 4 and 18 off 30 respectively in the first two games. It is the second-lowest he has ever scored in a three-match bilateral ODI series and the first since the home series against Pakistan in 2012/13, where he had managed only 13 runs in three innings averaging 4.33.

This was also the lowest he has ever scored against West Indies, which remains one of his most favourite opponent in the format, and remains only his second ODI series against the Caribbean nation where he has failed to score at least one half-century.

The dismissal was also his 15th duck in the format. He has now surpassed former cricketer Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina among India's top-order batters (1-7) with most ducks in ODIs. He now stands fourth in the unwanted list topped by Sachin Tendulkar (20), followed by Yuvraj Singh (18) and Sourav Ganguly (16).

Among Indians, tally of 15 ducks is the most by a No.3 batsman in ODIs. Overall, Kohli stands one behind Ricky Ponting's unwanted highest tally of 16.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first in the final tie, but lost both captain Rohit Sharma and Kohli in the fourth over of the game.

India are aiming for a series whitewash having won the first two games by 6 wickets and 44 runs respectively earlier this week at the same venue.