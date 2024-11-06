India A vs Australia A Live Streaming, 2nd Unofficial Test: When and where to watch IND A vs AUS A Live Online

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will be in focus as India A are set to face Australia A in the second and final unofficial match of the tour on Thursday in Melbourne. The visiting side had lost the first match in Mackay, by seven wickets, last week. India A vs Australia A Live Streaming, 2nd Unofficial Test(Hindustan Times)

Rahul and Jurel were officially named in the India A squad on Wednesday, as the pair left early for Australia amid a lack of game time in the recently completed home run of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Jurel, who made his international debut in the contest against England earlier this year, did not feature in any of the Test matches against Bangladesh or New Zealand, while Rahul, played a total of four matches in the home season, two against the neighbours before being dropped in the New Zealand series.

With Scott Boland, one of Australia's senior reserve pacers steaming in and hitting the deck, it will be a stern test for the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal but Rahul will certainly get the maximum traction because of his chances of playing in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The India batter is reportedly set to open for India A on Thursday as Rahul will have a direct face-off with Easwaran over Rohit Sharma's role on the Border-Gavaskar series opener on Perth on November 22, as the India captain is likely to miss the match. Meanwhile Jurel will take up the wicketkeeping role from Ishan Kishan with a middle-order position up for grabs amid a slump in Sarfaraz Khan's form.

India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test: Live Streaming details

When will the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A take place?

The 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will start on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 5:00 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A take place?

The 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will take place in Melbourne

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A?

Star Sports network to broadcast of the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A?

The 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A will be streamed live on Cricket Australia website and app and on Disney+Hotstar.