India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 2: Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel look to continue India A's domination
India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 2: If you should start as you mean to continue, the Indian players had a great outing on the opening day of the long tour of England. Racking up 409-3 on the first day’s play at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, it was a day that belonged to Karun Nair on his return to Indian colours. Scoring an unbeaten 186*, Nair hammered home his intentions to be part of the Indian team proper when the tour rolls around, and played a statement knock on what was albeit a good batting turf against a very young and inexperienced England Lions side....Read More
With 409 already under their belt, India A’s ambition on day two morning will be first to get Nair to a double century, and Dhruv Jurel (82* overnight) to a century of his own. India will be happy with the performances of Jurel as part of the A team matches both in Australia and England, with the wicketkeeper batter showing that he has the capability of being a long-term backup option to Rishabh Pant in the red ball teams. A few more performances like these, and Jurel will be knocking on the door of the Indian team on the merit of being a batter alone.
They will then want to get some batting in for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is likely to start when the Headingley Test rolls around. Reddy impressed with the bat in Australia, but at just 22 years old, he remains a work in progress and a player who is capable of improving leaps and bounds. Coming off a quiet IPL, this will be an important match for him to find some form and confidence.
India A are certainly in a strong position in Canterbury, but they will see this match more as an opportunity to get all their key players game time rather than gun for the result. This might also mean that Shardul Thakur will be asked to work on his batting in English conditions: he played a couple of crucial knocks during India’s last tour and impressed as a true all-rounder during the latter half of this year’s Ranji Trophy campaign. More significant for him will be to show quality and bite with the ball, which will allow Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir to trust him more as an attacking third or fourth seamer who is capable of extending the Indian batting to 8 without sacrificing bowling quality. He will be a key player to keep an eye on on day two.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Jaiswal looks good for 24, but gets over-aggressive
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal will probably be India's most improtant batters, as their in-form man in Tests and now suddenly the leader of the batting unit at his very young age. His first time touring England, Jaiswal's technique and temparament against the new ball was always going to be tested. He saw through a nippy and spicy first hour, but with the ball settling down a bit, his attempt to counterattack went wrong quickly as he edged behind attempting a big heave. Something to work on: scoring runs in England is different to scoring runs anywhere else.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Quiet day for captain Easwaran
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: In the week following the retirement of Priyank Panchal, there have been calls for Abhimanyu Easwaran to receive an international cap, as another one of India's great domestic servants who has always been on the outskirts. Easwaran didn't help himself out too much, falling cheaply on the first morning's play. As the leader of this team for the time being, he will want to bounce back well and make a case for himself for a cap sooner rather than later.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Jurel impresses with 82*, nears ton of his own
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: You could have excused Dhruv Jurel for some shaky confidence after a tough IPL season, but the wicket-keeper was impressive on his way to 82* in Canterbury. Jurel has impressed on India's A tours, and is a true option as a backup to Rishabh Pant for the Test team. Closing in on a good century.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: New-look Sarfaraz Khan puts Indian selectors on notice with 92
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan was seen as a surprise exclusion from the Indian team after his success in Indian Test whites since his debut, especially with a spot opening up in the middle order. Not even in the squad, Sarfaraz played an innings that would make Gambhir, Agarkar and co. reconsider. A brisk 92 full of confidence and swagger, to put himself up for consideration if any changes are due in the Indian Test squad somewhere down the line.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: Karun Nair's day out with 186*
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: For Karun Nair, making his return to the Indian scheme after a couple of seasons of incredible volume of production, it was a golden opportunity to nail home a spot in the Indian team proper, and so he did. Looking unhassled, unworried, and batting with all the time in the world, he strolled his way to 186* before end of day's play, and is now the favourite to take the spot that Virat Kohli recently occupied. A double-century awaits him.
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: IND A batting on 409-3
India A vs England Lions, Day 2 Live Updates: India A dominated the first day's play, putting on 409 runs at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury and losing only three wickets. A long day in the field for England's youngsters, but a confidence-boosting start for the Indian contingent.
