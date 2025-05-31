India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 2: Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel look to continue India A's domination

India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 2: If you should start as you mean to continue, the Indian players had a great outing on the opening day of the long tour of England. Racking up 409-3 on the first day’s play at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury, it was a day that belonged to Karun Nair on his return to Indian colours. Scoring an unbeaten 186*, Nair hammered home his intentions to be part of the Indian team proper when the tour rolls around, and played a statement knock on what was albeit a good batting turf against a very young and inexperienced England Lions side....Read More

With 409 already under their belt, India A’s ambition on day two morning will be first to get Nair to a double century, and Dhruv Jurel (82* overnight) to a century of his own. India will be happy with the performances of Jurel as part of the A team matches both in Australia and England, with the wicketkeeper batter showing that he has the capability of being a long-term backup option to Rishabh Pant in the red ball teams. A few more performances like these, and Jurel will be knocking on the door of the Indian team on the merit of being a batter alone.

They will then want to get some batting in for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is likely to start when the Headingley Test rolls around. Reddy impressed with the bat in Australia, but at just 22 years old, he remains a work in progress and a player who is capable of improving leaps and bounds. Coming off a quiet IPL, this will be an important match for him to find some form and confidence.

India A are certainly in a strong position in Canterbury, but they will see this match more as an opportunity to get all their key players game time rather than gun for the result. This might also mean that Shardul Thakur will be asked to work on his batting in English conditions: he played a couple of crucial knocks during India’s last tour and impressed as a true all-rounder during the latter half of this year’s Ranji Trophy campaign. More significant for him will be to show quality and bite with the ball, which will allow Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir to trust him more as an attacking third or fourth seamer who is capable of extending the Indian batting to 8 without sacrificing bowling quality. He will be a key player to keep an eye on on day two.