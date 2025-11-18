India A vs Oman LIVE Score: In-form prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again the centre of attention

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in scintillating form over the last two matches, showcasing maturity far beyond his 14 years. After smashing a record-breaking century against the UAE, he carried that momentum into the clash against Pakistan with a fluent 28-ball 45.

The young left-handed batter dominated the bowling once again, peppering the field with crisp fours and powerful sixes before falling while attempting another big hit, caught smartly at long-on. His back-to-back impactful knocks have underlined his fearless approach and growing consistency, making him one of the most exciting young batters to watch in the tournament.

The Indian batting line-up crumbled under pressure against Pakistan, as apart from Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir (20-ball 35), other batters just failed to get going, as India were bundled out for 136, which the opposition chased down quite comfortably.

India A are set to field a strong and well-balanced batting lineup against Oman, combining explosive youth with reliable experience. Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to open, followed by the dependable Nehal Wadhera and in-form Naman Dhir. Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh are in fine form lower down the order, but Ashutosh Sharma's struggles in the last match have put him under the scanner.

India A likely Playing XI vs Oman

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Oman likely Playing XI vs IND A

Hammad Mirza(c), Sufyan Yousaf(w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood