India A vs Oman LIVE Score: In-form prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again the centre of attention
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Jitesh Sharma and his team enter as favourites against Oman, but must first put the disappointment of their previous defeat behind them.
- 10 Mins agoAll eyes on Vaibhav again!
- 20 Mins agoPriyansh Arya under pressure!
- 35 Mins agoFlop show with bat vs PAK!
- 46 Mins agoIND bowlers underperformed vs PAK!
- 58 Mins agoVaibhav Suryavanshi on fire!
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A are desperate to bounce back after suffering a crushing defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan A, as they next face Oman in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Jitesh Sharma and Co. will start as favourites against Oman, but at the same time, they must overcome the ghosts of their defeat in the last match....Read More
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in scintillating form over the last two matches, showcasing maturity far beyond his 14 years. After smashing a record-breaking century against the UAE, he carried that momentum into the clash against Pakistan with a fluent 28-ball 45.
The young left-handed batter dominated the bowling once again, peppering the field with crisp fours and powerful sixes before falling while attempting another big hit, caught smartly at long-on. His back-to-back impactful knocks have underlined his fearless approach and growing consistency, making him one of the most exciting young batters to watch in the tournament.
The Indian batting line-up crumbled under pressure against Pakistan, as apart from Suryavanshi and Naman Dhir (20-ball 35), other batters just failed to get going, as India were bundled out for 136, which the opposition chased down quite comfortably.
India A are set to field a strong and well-balanced batting lineup against Oman, combining explosive youth with reliable experience. Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to open, followed by the dependable Nehal Wadhera and in-form Naman Dhir. Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh are in fine form lower down the order, but Ashutosh Sharma's struggles in the last match have put him under the scanner.
India A likely Playing XI vs Oman
Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
Oman likely Playing XI vs IND A
Hammad Mirza(c), Sufyan Yousaf(w), Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood
India A vs Oman Live Score: All eyes on Vaibhav again!
India A vs Oman Live Score: All eyes will once again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been India A’s standout performer at the top. The 14-year-old prodigy extended his red-hot form against Pakistan A, top-scoring with a sparkling 45 off 28 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes. As India look to bounce back, Suryavanshi’s fearless starts remain their biggest source of confidence.
India A vs Oman Live Score: Priyansh Arya under pressure!
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Priyansh Arya heads into the clash against Oman carrying the weight of back-to-back low scores, managing just 10 runs in each of his last two outings. The young opener, known for his fluent stroke-play, now finds himself under pressure to produce a solid start and set the tone for India A’s innings. With expectations rising and competition for top-order spots intensifying, this match presents a crucial opportunity for him to regain rhythm and confidence.
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Flop show with bat vs PAK!
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A endured a dismal outing with the bat as the top and middle order crumbled without resistance. Priyansh Arya (10), Jitesh Sharma (5), Nehal Wadhera (8), Ashutosh Sharma (0) and Ramandeep Singh (11) all fell cheaply, leaving the innings in disarray. The collapse meant India A couldn’t even bat out their 20 overs, folding for just 136 in 19 overs against Pakistan A.
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND bowlers underperformed vs PAK!
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India A’s bowling unit endured a tough outing against Pakistan, struggling both for control and breakthroughs. Defending a modest total, the attack looked flat from the outset as Pakistan cruised to the target in just 13.2 overs. Yash Thakur was expensive, conceding 35 runs in three overs for a lone wicket, while Suyash Sharma also leaked 31 runs in his four-over spell with just one dismissal. The rest of the bowlers failed to apply pressure or build sustained wicket-taking moments, allowing Pakistan’s batters to dominate throughout and expose India’s lack of discipline and penetration with the ball.
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi on fire!
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi has delivered exceptional performances in his last two outings, displaying remarkable composure for a 14-year-old. After hammering a record-setting century against the UAE, he backed it up with a brisk 28-ball 45 against Pakistan, continuing his impressive run with confidence and fluency.
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome
India A vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome to our liv blog of India A vs Oman match from Doha.