It's an India vs Pakistan final day. Although it isn't a contest featuring players from the two senior men's team, the excitement around is electric, the 'A' team promises to make it an equally enthralling fixture. Both teams have fought tooth and nail en route to the final and what better teams than India A and Pakistan A to light up a blockbuster finale. India A have remained unbeaten in the tournament, having registered wins against UAE, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. But while the first three games were rather comfortable wins, Yash Dhull's team was made to stretch in the semifinal against Bangladesh A. India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final: When and where to watch online and on TV.

Pakistan A on the other hand, have only lost to India A but with a solid 60-run win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal have hit form just in the nick of time. They came back strongly following their defeat to India A and have hit the right notes ahead of the tie that matters the most. The likes of Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal have all played international cricket and with the additional experience of PSL, Pakistan A would be gunning for glory.

India A have had some stunning contributions of their own, with captain Dhruv Jurel leading from the front with 195 runs from three innings and another 191 by Sai Sudharsan. Left-arm spinners Nishant Sindhu and Manav Suthar have bagged 10 and 9 wickets respectively and going by their combined wickets tally, they can't be taken lightly. All aspects point towards a final to remember, and it could well be the India-Pakistan final the world has been waiting for since the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Here are the LIVE streaming details of India A vs Pakistan A final at the ACC Emerging Teams Men's Asia Cup 2023:

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday, July 23.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final start?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will live stream on FanCode's mobile app (available on Android, iOS), TV app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play.

