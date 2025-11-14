India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs UAE live on TV and online

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is quickly rising through the ranks, and the 14-year-old youngster will now be seen representing India A for the first time in the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 tournament. On Friday, the Jitesh Sharma-led India A will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Looking at the squads of both teams, India A are expected to dominate the contest, and the likes of Vaibhav, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera will all look to leave a mark. India will take on UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup on Friday. (Action Images via Reuters)

India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A. For the eight-team tournament, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have sent their A teams, while the remaining three - UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, have been been allowed to field full-strength teams.

In the last Emerging Asia Cup, India bowed out after losing to Afghanistan A in the semi-finals, and the team would now hope to make amends and go the full distance, bringing the coveted silverware back home.

Squads:

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu(captain), Ethan DSouza, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider(w), Yayin Rai, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Harshit Kaushik.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars 2025 Asia Cup match between India A and the UAE:

When will the India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, November 14, at 5 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM.

Where will the India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will broadcast the India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs UAE Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.