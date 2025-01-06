New Delhi [India], : After representing Men in Blue just four times, allrounder Rishi Dhawan announced his retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket on Sunday. India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan announces retirement from white ball cricket

The Himachal Pradesh all-rounder played three ODIs and one T20I for the Men in Blue. In the three ODIs, Dhawan scored 12 runs in two innings at an average of 12 and was able to take just one wicket in the three innings. On the other hand, in one T20I, the cricketer scored 1 run and picked 1 wicket.

The 34-year-old took to his official social media and announced the decision of his retirement from the limited-overs format.

"It's with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I'd like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket . It's a sport that has defined my life for the past 20 years. This game has given me immeasurable joy and countless memories that will always stay very close to my heart," Dhawan wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I want to take a moment to show my gratitude towards the opportunities that were given to me by the Board of Control of Cricket in India , Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association , Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. From humble beginnings to representing my nation on the grandest stages, it has been a privilege. Cricket has been my passion, and my reason for waking up every morning. I would like to thank all of my coaches, mentors, teammates, and support staff for the valuable contributions you have made to shaping me into the person I am today," the post added.

Dhawan bagged 186 wickets at an average of 29.74 and smashed 2906 runs at an average of 38.23, including a century, in 134 List A games. In 135 T20s, he grabbed 118 wickets at an average of 26.44 and conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.06 whereas he slammed 1740 runs at a strike rate of 121.33. His career highlights include helping Himachal to their first Vijay Hazare Trophy title back in 2021-22.

Rishi Dhawan will continue to play first-class cricket for his domestic team Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. His side is currently placed in the second spot in Group B of the tournament. His team is still in contention for the quarterfinals of the competition.

Dhawan has played all five matches for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season so far where he has managed to score 397 runs at an average of 79.40 and has snapped 11 wickets at an average of 28.45. With a score of 397 runs, he is the second-highest run-getter for his side.

Dhawan has played 39 Indian Premier League games for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians , taking 25 wickets and scoring 210 runs.

