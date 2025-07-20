India appeal for obstructing the field against England's Tammy Beaumont. Was she out in 2nd ODI? What the law says

The Lord's ODI between India and England Women was once again at the centre of a huge storm after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side appealed for Obstructing the Field against Tammy Beaumont. However, the appeal was turned down upon seeing the replays, and the England opener got a much-needed reprieve. The incident happened during the 4th over of the England chase. On the fifth delivery, Tammy Beaumont danced down the track, getting across and cutting the ball. England's Tammy Beaumont speaks to the umpire after India appeal for obstructing the field. (Action Images via Reuters)

As soon as the ball reached the fielder, she threw it towards the striker's end, and soon the visitors started appealing for Obstructing the field. Harmanpreet Kaur's side felt that the England batter deliberately got in the way of that throw. The umpires then got together, and it was sent to the third umpire for another look.

Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues were the first ones to appeal. The umpires were then spotted having a chat with the England batter. However, the replays showed that Richa Ghosh failed to collect the ball. Beaumont had plonked her foot as the throw was coming towards Richa. Upon seeing further replays, it could have been easily made out that Beaumont's left foot was grounded inside the crease when she brought her right leg forward.

The ball then ricocheted off her pad as wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh threw her arms up in appeal. In the end, England quite comprehensively won the second ODI by eight wickets, levelling the three-match series.

“I was not in a really good angle, to be fair, probably it was not visible at all. Jemmi definitely felt that maybe she kicked it or something. They referred it, and it was not out, so I'm sure that they should have seen all the angles. That's the only view I have on it,” Mandhana told reporters after the end of the game.

“But I was in no angle, to be fair, to see what happened. At mid-on, you don't see what exactly happened from that way. So, not being diplomatic, but genuinely, I did not see it,” she added.

What the law says?

In the laws of the game, the Obstructing the Field section does not indicate that a batter is exempt from being given out if they are back in the crease. The ball can also not be considered dead, as it was still in play.

However, the laws also state that a batter shall not be out if the obstruction or distraction is accidental or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury.

37.1.1 in MCC's law book states, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action."

37.1.2 states, "The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket."