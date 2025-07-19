Harmanpreet Kaur urged to retire as flop show continues: ‘Single-handedly taking Indian women’s cricket to the bottom'

It was another disappointing outing with the bat for Harmanpreet Kaur as the India Women’s skipper could manage only seven runs off nine balls against England, in the second ODI at Lord’s on Saturday. The 36-year-old has been in poor form lately, failing to perform with the bat and has been losing her wicket cheaply lately. India's Harmanpreet Kaur is bowled out by England Sophie Ecclestone during the second women's one day international match between England and India, at Lord's, London, Saturday July 19, 2025. (AP/PTI)(AP07_19_2025_000263A)(AP)

In the first ODI, she could manage only 17 runs, and her scores at the T20I series read 15, 26, 23 and 1.

Fans react to Harmanpreet Kaur's early dismissal

Fans were also left fuming by the manner of her dismissal on Saturday. She never looked settled and it seemed like she would lose her wicket anytime.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “I would love for the cricket experts to explain the value Harmanpreet Kaur brings to the team. She plays a good knock once in a while. Perhaps once in 10 innings. Isnt really a 5th bowler. Absolutely baffling!”

Meanwhile, another added, “Harmanpreet Kaur - single handedly taking Indian women’s cricket to the bottom. Can’t bat at all but refusing to retire. Overrated to the core. Been 2-3 years since she played well.”

One fan slammed her , stating, “When was the last time Harmanpreet Kaur played an innings that was worth it? We haven't won anything of repute in years and she is useless at #4.”

Harmanpreet was removed by Sophie Ecclestone, who sent a quick delivery on middle. The India captain tried go on the back foot, but failed to find any room, and ended up inside-edging in on the stumps.

The overs were also reduced to 29 per side, due to rain. Players had to wait for four hours, and England won the toss, opting to bowl. Kaur’s dismissal came in the 12th over’s final delivery.