‘Virat Kohli would have won India the Lord’s Test': Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir asked to start ‘believing’

It was a story of close-but-not-quite for India during the Lord’s Test match, as a heroic rearguard effort from Ravindra Jadeja and the bowlers couldn’t undo a middle-order collapse that allowed England to take a 2-1 series lead. Set 193 runs to chase in London to win, India had all the momentum, but some poor cricket either side of the stumps on Day 4 meant an achievable chase was incomplete as England won by 22 runs. Shubman Gill couldn't guide India home to a win at Lord's, with Virat Kohli's chasing pedigree being missed.(AP)

India would have loved to have the services of Virat Kohli in such a situation, given his record in anchoring chases, particularly gettable ones such as this, without much fuss. While the Indian great announced his retirement prior to this tour, this was the first match where the men in blue truly might have missed his mentality and experience.

This was a point raised by former England bowler Steve Harmison, who argued that India’s young team lacked that ruthless winning touch in crucial moments, which has left them trailing the series despite playing pretty good cricket throughout the first three matches.

"India has scored more hundreds, more top-order runs, and more new ball wickets, but England has got a knack of finding a way to win,” said Harmison on ESPNcricinfo.

‘India has to start believing…’: Harmison's advice for Gill

“Finding a way of creating an event throughout a session to change the course of the game. For me, India has to start believing. This is where the likes of Virat Kohli were unbelievable,” said the Englishman, stating how his inspirational ability as a leader might have been a difference-maker.

“In a fourth innings chase, he goes and wins the game comfortably. He would have won that game comfortably at Lord's," predicted Harmison.

Kohli doesn’t have the best record in fourth innings chases in Tests, with his reputation having been built on his exploits in T20 and particularly ODI cricket — but it isn’t unbelievable to say a player of his quality and experience could have been the backbone India needed.

Questions were directed particularly at his replacement at number 4 in Indian captain Shubman Gill, who, despite his excellent form through this series, seemed nervy and unsettled when he came in at 40/2. In a situation where he could have set India up for victory by seeing through the day, he cheaply lost his wicket to swing the momentum England’s way instead.

Gill and company will now be looking for the resilience to bounce back during the Old Trafford Test.