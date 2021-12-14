India batter Yastika Bhatia on driving Hardik Pandya, making a mark in Australia

Young batter Yastika Bhatia made a good first impression against Australia on India’s tour in September-October. The 21-year-old has made that experience count on return to domestic cricket, topping her efforts with a crucial 86 to steer India A to victory over a strong India D in the women’s Challenger Trophy final in Vijayawada last week.

The left-handed batter from Baroda says skills honed, and confidence gained, by training with the best two cricketers on home turf got her set for the season.

She trained with the Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, and their praise for her stroke play boosted her esteem heading to the India camp ahead of the Australia trip.

“Taking on male bowlers during net sessions is part of my training schedule. It was great to face the Pandya brothers in a couple of sessions before I got selected in the India camp. I hit some cover drives off Hardik bhaiya’s bowling and he appreciated the shots. That really encouraged me to give my best when given a chance at the highest level,” said Bhatia, who made her Test, ODI and T20 debut in Australia.

Bhatia’s inclusion helped an India team that was struggling with a shaky middle-order with Harmanpreet Kaur, who was out of form and then suffered an injury to miss the drawn one-off Test and the three-match ODI series (Australia won 2-1). Kaur returned to lead in the T20 series, which the hosts won 2-0.

Bhatia’s 42-ball 41 in the practice game was followed by a steady 35 in the first ODI and three runs in the second, but she top-scored with a 69-ball 64, hitting nine fours. She raised a 101-run second-wicket stand with opener Shafali Verma, who hit 56, to lay the foundation as India chased down the target for their only win of the full tour.

Bhatia showed resilience in tackling top bowlers like Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown and Hannah Darlington.

“Visualisation during the India camp and inputs from coaches Ramesh Powar and Shiv Sundar Das helped me prepare for the tour. I was mentally ready to face the challenges on foreign soil and adjusted to the conditions. The pride of wearing the Indian jersey makes you give your best. Seniors like Mithali Raj didi and Smriti Mandhana also helped me get over the jitters.”

She scored only 22 on Test debut but showed glimpses of a compact player. It should keep in contention for the ODI World Cup to be played in New Zealand in March.

The Challenger Trophy final was another test of confidence, though she is well trained in that department as a karate black belt who has competed at state level in Gujarat.

“I like scoring under pressure. We had to chase 220 in 50 overs. I had good shot selection and was able to contribute to my team’s victory. The opportunities I got in Australia have made me a better cricketer,” said Bhatia, who also played badminton and was a swimmer as a young girl.

It was former Baroda Ranji Trophy cricketer Pinal Shah, who was the next door neighbor of the Bhatias who suggested to her father that he should encourage his daughter to take up cricket.

“I started as a pace bowler but seeing my acrobatic skills, I was made a wicket-keeper batter. I have been training with Kiran More sir to brush up my keeping skills for a while now. If required I can keep wicket for India too,” said Bhatia, who is Baroda’s wicket-keeper.

Bhatia impressed Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj at the India camp in Bengaluru and was included in the squad. India has produced left-handed openers Jaya Sharma, Anjum Chopra and Mandhana. In the middle-order, only Deepti Sharma is a left-hander and Bhatia coming in can add to India’s options, especially with the ODI World Cup approaching.