India camp finally addresses burning '2027 World Cup' question for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: 'As long as they're...'

India bowling coach Morne Morkel firmly believes that senior statesmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can play the 2027 World Cup, despite the tournament being two years away. The former Proteas speedster only has one caveat - the duo stay fit and keep doing the hard yards. Ever since RoKo's return to international cricket against Australia last month, speculation has been rife about their future and whether take can make the trip to South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe for the tournament. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have their eyes set on the 2027 World Cup. (REUTERS)

The duo just play ODIs for India after retiring from Tests and T20Is, and there is a sense of doubt regarding their ability to continue churning out runs despite not playing competitive cricket frequently. There are also reports suggesting that the two might be asked to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the New Zealand series to keep up with the demands of international cricket.

Rohit returned as Player of the Series against Australia after one half-century and one ton; however, he did show signs of rustiness in the first ODI. On the other hand, Kohli got out for back-to-back ducks in the opening two ODIs, before finally scoring an unbeaten 74 in Sydney.

Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, Morkel fully backed Rohit and Virat, saying there is no substitute for experience, and it comes in handy during the pressure games.

“They're quality players. As long as they're happy to put in the hard work and the fitness. I've always believed in experience, and to have that experience, you don't find that anywhere. They've won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments,” Morkel told reporters.

“So for sure, if they mentally and physically feel that their bodies can do that, it's still a long way away, the World Cup, by all means,” he added.

‘Have had sleepless nights’

Morkel then recounted from his own experience of playing against the two stalwarts back in the day, saying, they used to give him sleepless nights, so he is aware of how tough the job is for the bowlers when they are around.

“I've played many games against them. I've had sleepless nights, bowling to them. So I know, as a bowler, what goes through your preparation when playing against them. So for me, definitely on board with that,” said Morkel.

Rohit has openly admitted that he wants to play the 2027 World Cup as the fire in him burns bright after what happened on November 19, 2023, where India, under his captaincy, lost the World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the other hand, Kohli has not openly spoken about the 2027 World Cup, but it is believed he also wants to bow out after having another crack at the premier 50-over tournament.