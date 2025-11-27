Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bat together in nets; aiming to spark India’s ODI recovery after Test humiliation

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have arrived in Ranchi and begun their training sessions ahead of the ODI series. After an embarrassing 0-2 whitewash in the Test series, India are desperate to bounce back, and the early return of Kohli and Rohit to full preparation gives the side a significant boost in confidence and stability. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted together in the training session ahead of the South Africa ODIs.(X Image)

A clip circulating on social media shows the duo spending quality time in the nets, batting together as part of their preparation for the upcoming ODI series.

The last time the two veterans turned out for India, they made light work of Australia in a completely one-sided contest. Rohit produced a commanding unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, while Kohli held the chase together with a calm, assured 74* off 81. Together, they cruised through a 237-run target to seal a dominant nine-wicket victory.

KL Rahul will take charge of the Indian side for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with regular captain Shubman Gill unavailable. Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata and is now undergoing further medical checks in Mumbai, leaving him sidelined for the three-match series. India will also miss vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is out of action due to a spleen injury. Iyer sustained the injury while taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, landing awkwardly on his left side.

Rohit Sharma returns to top of ICC ODI batting charts

Meanwhile, Rohit has climbed back to the top of the ICC ODI batting charts just days before India begin their three-match series against South Africa on November 30 in Ranchi.

The veteran opener reclaimed the No. 1 position after overtaking New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who slipped down the rankings after missing the final two games of the Black Caps’ 3-0 home sweep of the West Indies. Mitchell’s absence opened the door for Rohit to surge ahead and regain the top spot ahead of the South Africa clash. He has recently been announced as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The upcoming ICC tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.