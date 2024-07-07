India Champions vs Australia Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India Champions will clash with the Australia Champions in match 11 of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at County Ground, Northampton on July 8. The Indian team led by Yuvraj Singh started the tournament with a couple of wins, while Australia bounced back with back-to-back victories after losing their opening match to Pakistan Champions. India Champions vs Australia Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction(X Image)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 7 OF 2024 LPL

Last 2 matches

India Champions: WW

Australia Champions: WWL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR India and Australia

India Champions Likely XI

Batters – Robin Uthappa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

All-Rounders – Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Bowlers - Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet Singh

Australia Champions Likely XI

Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson

Allrounders: Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting

Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee

Key Players for India

Gurkeerat Singh Mann: He is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 119 runs in two matches and India Champions would want him to continue his purple patch with the bat against table-toppers Australia who have regained momentum in the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh: The legendary all-rounder loved batting against Australia during his international cricket days. He will look to roll back years to replicate a special knock from the past to haunt the Aussies once again.

Key Players for Australia

Aaron Finch: The World Cup-winning captain looked in good touch in the last two matches for Australia. He has scored 117 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of 180.00. If he gets set in the middle, then it would be difficult for the Indian batters to stop him from hitting boundaries.

Brett Lee: The veteran pacer has been leading from the front and claimed seven wickets in 3 matches. He has a rich experience of playing against some of the Indian Champions players in the past which will also come handy in the game.

Team Head to Head

It will be the first time the India Champions and Australia Champions will face each other in the tournament's inaugural season.

Venue and Pitch

The County Ground, Northampton, has hosted 8 T20I matches so far and it has favoured the team which has bat first on the surface. All eight matches have been won by the team batting first at this venue. The average score batting first in Northampton is 140 while the average score chasing is 88, suggesting it is a good pitch for the bowlers.

MATCH PREDICTION

It is going to be a fifty-fifty contest where the toss will play a crucial role in the result.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Gurkeerat Singh Maan

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Daniel Christian, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Nathan Coulter-Nile

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Ben Dunk

BOWLER – Peter Siddle

ALL-ROUNDER – Suresh Raina