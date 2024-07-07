India Champions vs Australia Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
India Champions vs Australia Champions: The Indian team led by Yuvraj Singh started the tournament with a couple of wins.
India Champions will clash with the Australia Champions in match 11 of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at County Ground, Northampton on July 8. The Indian team led by Yuvraj Singh started the tournament with a couple of wins, while Australia bounced back with back-to-back victories after losing their opening match to Pakistan Champions.
Last 2 matches
India Champions: WW
Australia Champions: WWL
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR India and Australia
India Champions Likely XI
Batters – Robin Uthappa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann
All-Rounders – Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan
Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha
Bowlers - Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet Singh
Australia Champions Likely XI
Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson
Allrounders: Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting
Wicketkeeper: Tim Paine
Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee
Key Players for India
Gurkeerat Singh Mann: He is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 119 runs in two matches and India Champions would want him to continue his purple patch with the bat against table-toppers Australia who have regained momentum in the tournament.
Yuvraj Singh: The legendary all-rounder loved batting against Australia during his international cricket days. He will look to roll back years to replicate a special knock from the past to haunt the Aussies once again.
Key Players for Australia
Aaron Finch: The World Cup-winning captain looked in good touch in the last two matches for Australia. He has scored 117 runs in 2 matches at a strike rate of 180.00. If he gets set in the middle, then it would be difficult for the Indian batters to stop him from hitting boundaries.
Brett Lee: The veteran pacer has been leading from the front and claimed seven wickets in 3 matches. He has a rich experience of playing against some of the Indian Champions players in the past which will also come handy in the game.
Team Head to Head
It will be the first time the India Champions and Australia Champions will face each other in the tournament's inaugural season.
Venue and Pitch
The County Ground, Northampton, has hosted 8 T20I matches so far and it has favoured the team which has bat first on the surface. All eight matches have been won by the team batting first at this venue. The average score batting first in Northampton is 140 while the average score chasing is 88, suggesting it is a good pitch for the bowlers.
MATCH PREDICTION
It is going to be a fifty-fifty contest where the toss will play a crucial role in the result.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha
Batters: Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch, Gurkeerat Singh Maan
All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Daniel Christian, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Nathan Coulter-Nile
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Ben Dunk
BOWLER – Peter Siddle
ALL-ROUNDER – Suresh Raina
