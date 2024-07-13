India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live score, WCL final: Yuvraj Singh's men aim for title glory against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Live score, World Championship of Legends final: Yuvraj Singh-led India are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham in the final of the inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends. India haven't been among the best teams in the tournament in England, finishing fourth in the points table, which comprised just six teams. They won their first two games, before losing three in a row to drop to the fourth spot, but that was enough to take them through to the semis, where they faced top-ranked Australia Champions....Read More

In the semifinal, Robin Uthappa smashed a 35-ball 65, while captain Yuvraj turned back the clock in his thundering fifty as India recorded an emphatic win to reach the final.

The Younis Khan-led Pakistan side, on the other hand, finished second in the table, losing four straight matches in arow before losing their final group game. They then beat West Indies in the second semifinal of the WCL tournament to reach the final.

This will be the second time India Champions will face Pakistan Champions in the tournament. Pakistan had emerged on top in the blockbuster clash in Birmingham last week, where Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood smashed their respective fifties to help the side win by 68 runs. Pakistan set a 244-run target before Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz picked up three wickets each to restrict India to 175 for nine. India also have struggled on the Birmingham track, winning just two of their four matches, while Pakistan lost just one of their five games at the venue.