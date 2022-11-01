India chief selector Chetan Sharma opens up on non-selection of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan

Several players have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand which will begin shortly after the T20 World Cup as BCCI revealed the squad for the three-match affair that will begin from November 18 onwards. However, Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored by the selectors, despite his run-scoring spree in the domestic circuit. Amid rising criticism on social media over the team selection and his snub, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma broke his silence on Shaw's absence.

With two mainstay openers in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul being rested from the series, Shaw was expected to be picked, especially after his rampaging form in domestic cricket. His most recent exploits being in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored 285 runs in seven matches at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27. However, much to his misfortune, he was excluded again.

ALSO READ: 'Still no Prithvi Shaw, what a shame this is. Robbed again': BCCI slammed for India's T20I selection call for NZ series

After the squad announcement for the four series, Chetan was asked about Shaw's snub from the T20I contest and he explained saying that the selectors are ensuring that the players in the fray at present get equal chances and assured that the youngster will soon earn a call up.

“We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is going well. He is doing nothing wrong at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are playing are also getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. He will get his chances very soon,” he said.

In the T20I series, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were picked as the openers while in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will remain the primary choices

