'Still no Prithvi Shaw, what a shame this is. Robbed again': BCCI slammed for India's T20I selection call for NZ series

The selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday revealed the squads for three white-ball series which will take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia. India will play T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand starting October 19 before taking on Bangladesh in the 50-over format. Prithvi Shaw, who has been in a ravishing form in the domestic circuit, was expected to make a return to the side after a long gap, but was ignored yet again leaving fans furious at BCCI for their selection call.

Shaw has been in breathtaking form across formats in domestic circuit. He scored 355 runs in six matches in Ranji Trophy and in seven matches in this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he amassed 285 runs at 47.50 and at a strike rate of 191.27.

Several senior players are slated to be rested after the T20 World Cup and hence it was a good opportunity for Shaw to use the platform and look to cement his spot, yet other openers were picked in his stead for the white-ball formats. And here is how Twitter reacted…

No Prithvi Shaw in the T20I squad?? Shame on the selectors. — Srikanth Dhulipala (@SrikanthDhul26) October 31, 2022

I know shubhaman gill is good batsman but in t20 prithvi show is number 1 opener this time in India — Satya Parmar🇮🇳 (@SatyaPARMAR17) October 31, 2022

Gill selected in T20Is on what basis when fellas like Shaw nd Tripathi are not even in the mix ?? Bizarre selection none of the squad makes any sense — Aditya🇮🇳🚩 (@iam_adi_thebest) October 31, 2022

Prithwi Shaw Team Me Kyu Nahi Sayyed Mushtaqu Ali Me Itna Achcha Khela Hai. Team Salection Samajh Nahi Aa Raha Hai. Prithwi Shaw Ka Kya Kasoor. Comming Soon Kah ke Baat Taal Dete Ho Bas — Aftab Alam (@Aftab7039123853) October 31, 2022

In the T20I series, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were picked as the openers while in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will remain the primary choices

